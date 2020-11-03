MONTICELLO, Iowa -- Iowa Rep. Lee Hein cruised to a re-election win Tuesday.
The Republican and lifelong Monticello resident garnered 10,752 votes, compared to Democratic challenger Everett Chase's 4,689.
Hein has represented House District 96 since 2011. The district covers Delaware County and the northwestern part of Jones County.
Hein said he was eager to return to Des Moines to address an issue he had begun to during the 2020 legislative session before it was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic — rural emergency medical services.
"We have got to figure out some sort of a funding mechanism for rural EMS services," he said. "We’ve got to figure out some way to get help to people when they call 911 and expect help in a timely manner."
This is not listed as an essential service by the state government.
"And I don’t know if it ever will be at the statewide level, but I would like to get counties some way to be able to get the resources they need to these departments," he said.
Hein chairs the Iowa House Ways and Means Committee, controlling tax policy from the chamber.
He acknowledged the possible need for action from that committee in rebounding from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. But he would not speak to what that might be before seeing the books.