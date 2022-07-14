CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade officials this week kicked off a fundraising and promotional campaign to build a new library and community center.
About 25 Cascade residents attended a meeting at City Hall this week to hear updates on the planning process for the library and share ideas about fundraising, project promotion and other topics.
“They’re going to be the ones who are using the building, so we want it to meet their needs now and in the future,” said Library Board of Trustees Member Amy Ludwig, who helped facilitate the meeting.
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors last month granted the library $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project, and the City of Cascade is contributing an additional $1 million.
Interim City Administrator Lisa Kotter told attendees the new library is expected to cost about $3.4 million. Library officials plan to raise at least $1.5 million through fundraising activities and grants, and more if possible to limit the city’s expenditures.
Kotter said library officials hope to complete fundraising and design over the next nine months and bid the project by mid-2023. Construction would begin in spring 2024, and the library would open the following year.
“It’s really critical that we push hard (to fundraise) in the next nine months so that by next spring, we know exactly what it is that we’re able to bid out,” she said.
The top location for the library, as selected by community members through a survey led by FEH Design, is near Riverview Park in a space currently occupied by two houses and one vacant lot. Kotter said she has been meeting with those landowners to discuss the potential sale of their properties.
“Thankfully, everyone at this point is agreeable. It comes down to money,” she said, noting that she has hired an appraiser for the sites.
Meeting attendees rotated through four stations, offering ideas for how to promote the project.
“We’re going to try to get out everybody’s story about the library, from young to old, and all the potential resources a library offers,” library Board Member Jacob Brindle said.
Members of his group pitched ideas such as newsletters, Facebook posts and a video showcasing the library’s current limited resources compared to what a new facility would offer. Plans for the new library also include a community room that could hold up to 75 people.
“I like that angle of sharing why we need it,” Cascade resident Janet Felton said. “Right now, we don’t really have a space that’s a neutral spot for people to meet.”
Cascade resident Pat Kurt said she supports the library because of all the resources it offers.
“I think it’s important for young ones to have access to the library and for families to be able to keep kids reading,” she said. “I really appreciate having a library here in Cascade.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.