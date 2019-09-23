A famous magician and his live show will return to Dubuque in December.
Michael Carbonaro, best known for his popular truTV show “The Carbonaro Effect,” will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Five Flags Center, the facility announced this morning.
The show will feature his "unique blend of magic and hidden-camera tricks," according to a press release.
Tickets start at $27.75, plus fees. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27. They can be purchased online at the Five Flags box office or at FiveFlagsCenter.com.
It is Carbonaro's second trip to Dubuque to perform. He appeared at Q Casino and Hotel in December 2017.