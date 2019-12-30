Question: I heard there were some issues with construction of the Southwest Arterial bridge over U.S. 20 that are keeping the whole interchange from being opened. Even so, why can’t officials open Seippel Road so drivers can access U.S. 20’s westbound lanes? The on-ramp was used to divert traffic on U.S. 20 while work was being done on the arterial.
Answer: Officials have not had issues with the Southwest Arterial bridge, according to City of Dubuque Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl.
Rather, opening of the interchange and Seippel Road access has been delayed as “a result of the early winter weather conditions and delays from the record rainfalls that occurred this construction season,” Schiesl wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
Crews will continue to work in the area as the weather allows, Schiesl wrote.
City and Iowa Department of Transportation officials decided it would be best to keep the U.S. 20 interchange and Seippel Road closed until the work is finished because of the large construction equipment and workers at the site.
“We are optimistic that we will be able to open the U.S. 20 interchange and restore access to Seippel Road in the spring of 2020,” Schiesl wrote.
Question: What does Iowa law say about when I should stop for a school bus that is dropping off or picking up children?
Answer: Requirements to stop for school buses vary depending on the number of lanes on the road, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
On two- or three-lane roads, drivers approaching the bus from behind must ready to stop when they see flashing red or amber lights, then come to a stop when the bus stops and extends its stop arm. Drivers must stay stopped until the bus retracts the stop arm and begins moving, according to the DOT.
Drivers approaching the bus from the front — traveling the opposite direction as the bus — should slow to a maximum of 20 mph and ready to stop when they see amber warning lights. They should then stop in front of the bus when it stops and extends its stop arm.
On roads with two or more lanes in each direction, rules are the same for vehicles approaching the bus from behind.
However, drivers going the opposite direction as the bus do not have to stop, “even if the bus has stopped with lights flashing and stop arm out,” according to the Iowa DOT’s website.
“The bus is not permitted to load or unload children who must cross this type of roadway, unless there are official traffic control devices or law enforcement present,” the website states. “This is the only time you may pass a school bus that is stopped and has its stop arm extended.”