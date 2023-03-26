The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Ismel Lautrok, 35, of 330 Winona St., was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Friday at 4029 Flamingo Drive on a charge of domestic abuse assault with injury.
  • Morgan L. Tittle, 27, of 655 Salem St., was arrested at 11:14 a.m. Friday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, on a charge of assault on persons in certain occupations.

