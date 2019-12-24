POTOSI, Wis. — Authorities said icy road conditions contributed to a crash Monday in rural Potosi that left two people injured.
Andrea Kelly, 31, of Lancaster, and her passenger, Michael Brown, 41, of Potosi, were taken by ambulance for treatment of “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 7:55 a.m. Monday on Grant County U near Reynolds Ridge Road, northwest of Potosi. A press release states that Kelly was northbound when, as she rounded a corner, “she observed a vehicle heading south who was in her lane of travel.” She swerved to miss the vehicle, but she lost control of her vehicle on the frost-covered roadway. It went off the road, rolled twice and came to rest in the east ditch.
The release states that the southbound vehicle did not stop.