In a little less than five months, the Mississippi River at Dubuque has gone from one of its highest levels in history to one of the lowest in a decade.
It’s a dramatic difference that’s not lost on the proprietors of local marinas.
“I’ve got boaters who have been around for 28 years that are telling me they haven’t seen this ever,” said Jamie Becker, a partner at Dubuque Marina.
As of Friday afternoon, the Mississippi River level at the Dubuque railroad bridge was 6.8 feet, according to the National Weather Service. That’s a far cry from April, when flood conditions pushed the river to its third-highest crest at 24.3 feet.
Matthew Wilson, senior service hydrologist at the National Weather Service’s Quad Cities office, said it is safe to say this year will be marked by one of the lowest river levels in the past decade, though levels typically are at their lowest this time of year.
Wilson said the current river level is comparable to October 2022, when the water level was 6.93 feet. The difference between last year and this year, though, is that Dubuque and northern states such as Minnesota — where the Mississippi River headwaters are located — have been in a severe drought since the end of the spring snow season.
While river levels typically are at their lowest from September to November, it is unusual to see water levels this low, Wilson said.
“But that’s just a consequence of that severe drought that we’re seeing in the local area as well as in our headwaters areas in Minnesota and Wisconsin,” Wilson said. “In a normal year, where we weren’t in such severe drought up there, the Mississippi would be another foot or two higher at this time of year.”
‘I can’t control this’
At Dubuque Marina, low water levels have left some boats stuck in their lifts, Becker said.
“It’s affecting the boater experience,” Becker said. “It’s God’s work, and I’m telling people every day, ‘I can’t control this.’”
Across the river at Midtown Marina in East Dubuque, Ill., co-owner Brenda McDowell said her husband, Jeremy, has been dredging to make sure boats can get off their lifts.
“We had plans to do some dredging this past spring, and the flooding prevented us from doing that, which just put us farther behind,” she said. “But as far as boat traffic being able to get in and out right now, and people using our courtesy docks so that they can come and dine (at the restaurant), that has been fine.”
City of Dubuque officials said that a past dredging project helped keep large cruise boats coming and going from the community, while an upcoming project is expected to assist local marinas.
Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl said that last year, the city spent $150,000 to dredge at American Trust River’s Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque, where large river cruise boats dock when they arrive in town. That dredging made a difference both last year and this year, he said, because all of the cruise boats have been able to “successfully dock and use the port facilities at River’s Edge plaza as intended.”
Julie Kronlage, vice president of sales for Travel Dubuque, said staff members have not been made aware of any riverboats that have altered their docking plans in Dubuque due to low river levels.
“We have a full cruise schedule for our large riverboats all the way through Oct. 22,” she said. “Nothing has been impacted on our end.”
This fall, the city will spend $493,840 on a dredging project in the area of Dubuque Marina and American Marine, which was approved by the council earlier this month.
Schiesl said that while the city regularly completes spot dredging in riverfront areas, a dredging project of this magnitude has not been completed in a number of years.
“A 7-foot river stage has been, unfortunately, a pretty common occurrence the last few years,” he said. “In both the Dubuque Marina and American Marine, we’ve noticed some sedimentation that has increased, so we are looking to dredge those locations to be able to create a safe access into those marina locations, both for recreational and transient boaters.”
He said that while the city has reported no operational issues at its public boat ramps and launch sites, staff members encourage recreational boaters to be mindful of the low water levels.
“There are emergent areas that have developed, so just be mindful of water depth and where you’re taking your boat,” he said.
Naturally deeper water at the Port of Dubuque has kept boaters coming and going without much difficulty, said seasonal manager Olivia Neuzil.
“Where we have our gas docks placed, boats have been able to get in and out without any trouble,” Neuzil said. “From what I’ve heard, a lot of boats have been coming to us because it’s easier for them to come and go.”
‘It’s less efficient’
While officials in charge of locks and dams along the Mississippi River are keeping water levels safe for boats and barges, the agricultural industry still is feeling the pinch of the low river.
Tom Heinold, chief of operations for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Rock Island District, said locks and dams along the upper Mississippi River — including those in and around Dubuque — have not been affected by low river levels.
“The locks and dams are built to hold back 9 feet of water (in the main channel) even when Mother Nature isn’t providing 9 feet,” Heinold said. “We’re keeping up with the dredging (where necessary), but we don’t anticipate any major issues or closures.”
Still, Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Iowa-based Soy Transportation Coalition, said water levels are low in both the upper Mississippi and further south near St. Louis, where multiple tributaries typically converge to create a wide, deep “maritime superhighway.”
With less water, a river channel becomes less deep and less wide, which affects the amount of freight a barge can move.
A shallow river means barges cannot be loaded as heavily with soybeans or corn because they could scrape the bottom or run aground. And a narrower river channel means not as many barges can be attached together.
“You have a given amount of freight that you want to move, and now that mode of transportation, a barge, doesn’t have as much capacity as it normally does,” he said. “It’s kind of like a six-lane highway being reduced to two or three lanes. It’s less efficient.”
As a result, barge rates are on the rise.
“Right now, it costs about $39.58 to move a ton of freight via barge originating in the mid-Mississippi region, and that number is 47% higher than the three-year average,” Steenhoek said. “What happens is then those costs are often passed on to the farmer in the form of a lower price (for their goods), because a barge-loading facility is going to pay more for moving the freight.”
Joe Bullock, owner of Bullock’s Inc. grain elevator in Maquoketa, Iowa, said what those in the grain industry call the “basis” — the difference between the Board of Trade prices for a product and the actual price a seller can receive locally — has widened tremendously in the past six weeks because of the low river levels.
“In eastern Iowa, a big percentage of the soybeans end up on barges headed for the export market. Normally, the soybean market has been real strong here in the late summer, and because of the inability to ship full barges of soybeans downriver, essentially, the market on the river has dried up,” he said. “A partially loaded barge costs more to transport, and the terminals that are on the river simply can’t buy (as much product), so the demand falls off and the price drops.”
The situation is worse than he has seen in “quite a few years,” and is not likely to rectify itself quickly, he said. And the river will be closed to soybean shipments from early December to mid-March due to weather and seasonal work on the locks and dams.
“I don’t foresee the river being a good option (for transport) until next spring, if we have heavy snow runoff, unless things change with some big rainstorms to the north,” he said. “And if it drags into the new year next spring, it could really negatively impact the soybean export market.”