Low water levels
Low Mississippi River levels have caused islands to appear south of the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge.

 Dave Kettering

In a little less than five months, the Mississippi River at Dubuque has gone from one of its highest levels in history to one of the lowest in a decade.

It’s a dramatic difference that’s not lost on the proprietors of local marinas.

Telegraph Herald reporters Elizabeth Kelsey, Michelle London, Grace Nieland and Maia Bond contributed to this report.