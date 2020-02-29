SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Camp Courageous Preview Day, 2-4 p.m., Camp Courageous, 12007 190th St, Monticello, Iowa.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Joie Wails, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Hangin’ Around, 7-10 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
David Minnihan Trio, 7-11 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Golden Dragon Acrobats, 7:30-9:30 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.
Afro Renaissance — Celebrating Black Culture, 8 p.m.-midnight, The Smokestack, 62 E. 7th St. Celebrate music, arts, culture and greats past and present. Open mic, poetry, Cypher battle and live band. The $5 admission includes one drink ticket good for a domestic or rail mixer.
HTMF, 8-11:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill.
Medicinal Purposes, 8-11 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
Rock Steady, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Sunday
“Rock of Ages,” 2 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St. A Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical featuring the hits of Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister and others.
Jordan Danielsen, 3-6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
DESTINATIONS
Today
100th Anniversary Celebration: Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, 5:30-9 p.m., Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 U.S. 52.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:30 p.m. early bird game; 7 p.m. regular games. Details: 563-556-8746.
Leap Day Game Night, 4-7 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St.. Grab a friend and play some games and drink some coffee for Leap Year. Free event.
Sunday
Beginning Wood Carving Classes, 1-3 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E, Dyersville, Iowa. Put on by Bear Creek Carving. The cost is $35 per person and includes all equipment and materials. Students must be at least 12 years old.