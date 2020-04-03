News in your town

Letter: Dubuque manufacturer lays off 40 for 3 months

City of Dyersville among latest to close playgrounds

NICC extends online-only classes through end of semester, plans 'virtual' commencement

Free sandbags available to PDC-area residents in advance of spring flooding

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday morning)

'Drive-through voting' to be offered in Prairie du Chien

Authorities: Classic car stolen from locked garage near Platteville

Residents of Dubuque, Clayton, Jackson counties among 85 new COVID-19 cases statewide

Tri-state residents attempt to boost spirits of locked-down care facilities

'No one's immune to this:' Dubuque businesses share concerns with Ernst

1 new case in Jones County, but despite confusion, none in Delaware County

Platteville bus, taxi service suspends fares to slow spread of COVID-19

In Dubuque County, nationwide, unemployment claims soar COVID-19 wreaks havoc on economy

Local help line for COVID-19 relief funding expanded to include all businesses

Loras College extends online classes order through end of semester

Lancaster music man keeps local instrumental scene in tune

Amid pandemic, Dubuque cleaning products company sees meteoric growth

City of Dubuque, school leaders stress importance of playground shutdown

Police: Man arrested with scrap metal, copper stolen from PDC business

Volunteer poll workers sought in 4 Grant County municipalities

Local help line for COVID-19 relief funding expanded to include all businesses

Longtime SW Wisconsin lawmaker won't seek re-election

UPDATE: State of Iowa officials revise COVID-19 map, removing Delaware County case

Maquoketa State Bank warns of phone scam

Dubuque-area lawmakers to hold online crackerbarrel this weekend

Platteville bus, taxi service suspends fares to slow spread of COVID-19

Loras College extends online classes order through end of semester

Boscobel police investigating burglary to vehicle in locked garage

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday night)

1 year after wife's death, Stockton man finds purpose in donkey rescue

Amid COVID-19 concerns, local jails work to reduce inmate counts, Dubuque police alter approach for some offenses

'Everything is very still:' Few students still on campus at local colleges

Cassville School District electorate to see ballot measure during spring election

Local law enforcement reports

Sinsinawa to livestream Paschal Feast services

Former Maquoketa police chief dies

Clarke announces all non-essential employees to work from home

Throwback Thursday: New Dubuque elementary school opens 80 years ago

Food boxes available for delivery to Dubuque residents in need

2 Grant County villages seek volunteer poll workers for April 7 election