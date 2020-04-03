A Dubuque manufacturer recently laid off 40 employees from its Port of Dubuque location, according to a letter sent to city officials.
Flexsteel Industries Inc. states in the letter that the affected employees all work at the company headquarters at 358 Bell St., that the move was effective March 23 and that the layoffs are expected to last three months.
The affected positions primarily are in sales, customer service or other corporate functions, according to the notice.
"Such temporary reduction in workforce is a direct result of, and in direct response to, the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on Flexsteel Industries Inc.'s business," company leaders wrote.
Flexsteel is a Dubuque-based manufacturer of furniture. On March 24, the company announced it was shutting down its plant on Seippel Road for two weeks, effective March 27, and that it was making corporate layoffs, but it released little information about that latter move.
The company has about 150 production workers at its Dubuque plant. An additional 200 workers previously were split between the company headquarters and the plant.
The company received city and state incentives in connection with the construction of that $25 million plant.
The company landed more than $2 million in state incentives, and the City of Dubuque committed to 10 years of tax-increment financing.
The incentives from both entities are tied to the number of positions at the Seippel Road facility, so staffing reductions at the Bell Street location do not appear to impact those agreements.