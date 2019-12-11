A Dubuque business specializing in cellphone and television services recently closed both of its locations.
Signage posted at Pinnacle Cellular & Satellite locations at 401 Locust St. and 3305 Asbury Road indicates that the U.S. Cellular agent has closed up shop.
"After 22 years of serving customers and friends, Pinnacle Cellular finds it necessary to cease operations," company leaders wrote in a sign posted outside the Locust Street location.
A sign outside the Asbury Road location said that facility closed on Monday, Dec. 9. It urged customers to visit other U.S. Cellular locations in the city.
According to the company's website, Pinnacle specialized in "wireless service with U.S. Cellular and television service with DirecTV." The company started in 1997.
Owner Bill Alfredo did not return messages seeking comment.