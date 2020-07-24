Board approves 'blended' plan for return to school

In an effort to address families who want their children to return to school this fall and those who desire a virtual-only alternative, a divided Platteville School Board this week committed to open the 2020-2021 school year with both options.

The board voted, 5-4, to grant Superintendent Jim Boebel the authority to pivot between both modes of instruction as COVID-19 infection rates change in southwest Wisconsin.

Proponents of a blended option said empowering Boebel to rapidly pivot between instructional models — under guidance from a medical team from Southwest Health and the Grant County Health Department — was prudent, but not all school board members agreed.

Matt Zielinski, Irfan Ul-Haq, Vikki Peterson and Katrina Hecimovic voted against the measure. Peterson said she felt "it’s irresponsible for us to risk the lives of our students, our teachers (and their) family members" by having students and staff return to classrooms.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services considers COVID-19 activity in Grant County "high." There were 265 reported positive cases as of Wednesday.

Administrators will require students and staff to wear face masks. How many students will be placed in classrooms, how many days per week they will attend school and other details, however, will not be finalized until August after the district receives results from a parent survey distributed Thursday.

The Southwest Health team recommended that students be grouped in cohorts of no more than 10 and remain 6 feet apart throughout the day.