PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — After receiving impassioned objections from the public, Platteville School District leaders are reconsidering whether to employ an armed police officer within school buildings.
School board members in November unanimously approved adding a sworn Platteville Police Department officer to the ranks of the district’s student support services team, which includes a psychologist, social worker and guidance counselors.
But following the killing of George Floyd and other unarmed Black people by police officers, school leaders now are reconsidering the creation of the community resource officer position.
At a community forum hosted by the city earlier this month, attendees indicated the presence of an armed officer in schools might dissuade children of color from establishing connections with that person. They explained that the presence of the weapon signals to students the officer might punish them for misbehavior.
“I feel like it’s a strength in every person to recognize when new data comes to light … that maybe your intention did fall flat,” said School Board Member Vikki Peterson during a school board meeting this week. “I do regret not considering perspectives of the families of color in our district.”
DIFFERING IMPACTS
Nationally, Black students are disciplined and arrested in school at rates disproportionate to their numbers, while the opposite holds true for white students, who are underrepresented in school disciplinary incidents. The same is the case in Platteville.
During the 2018-19 school year, 46% — or 40 out of 87 — out-of-school suspensions in the Platteville School District involved Black students, who comprise just 4.3% of the district’s student body, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Meanwhile, 43% — or 37 of 87 — out-of-school suspensions involved white students, who make up 86% of the student body.
Eight of the suspensions — or 9% — were given to students of two or more races, who make up 4% of the student body.
No information was available on the remaining two suspensions.
A U.S. Department of Justice memo noted that increased use of disciplinary sanctions, including expulsions and referrals to law enforcement agencies, “creates the potential for significant, negative educational and long-term outcomes,” including future involvement in the juvenile justice system.
For those reasons, other Wisconsin school districts, including those in Madison and Milwaukee, have recently terminated their contracts with local police departments.
RELATIONSHIP BUILDING
According to National Association of School Resource Officers, school-based policing is the fastest-growing area of law enforcement, which some attribute to the increased visibility of school shootings.
Nationally, more than 61% of public schools in 2017-18 employed security staff, including school resource officers — a nearly 20 percentage point increase since the 2005-06 academic year, according to the Institute of Education Sciences.
Platteville Police Chief Doug McKinley said the department regularly handles calls for service at school buildings, and having a resource officer on scene will bring consistency to interactions with youths.
“Any time you have that relationship beyond the first time you are responding to the situation, it’s beneficial,” he said. “Especially with juveniles.”
Set to start in August, the officer will have attended a 40-hour course that trains officers in topics such as adolescent development and behavior, special needs students, trauma and diversity.
The officer’s duties would include crisis mitigation, safety education, relationship building and referral to juvenile authorities. However, Platteville Superintendent Jim Boebel said the officer will not be involved in classroom discipline.
INVESTIGATING OPTIONS
The Platteville School District recently issued a statement committing to address systemic racism and foster inclusivity. But a police presence would run counter to those goals, said Jen Collins, director of University of Wisconsin- Platteville’s School of Education.
“I am not denying that there are currently students in our classrooms whose verbal and physical outbursts have probably been very disruptive to learning,” she told Platteville school board members. “But I would really want to remind everyone that those behaviors, however disruptive, are merely symptoms of the trauma that children are facing in their lives.”
Community members encouraged the district to divest money from the resource officer position and spend it on additional mental health and support services, such as a family liaison.
Based on direction from school board members this week, Boebel said he will bring to the board other staffing options for consideration at a future meeting.