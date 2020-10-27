ELIZABETH, Ill. — The Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation will host a webinar screening of an Emmy Award-nominated documentary.
“Racing Extinction” will be shown at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
Directed by Dubuque native Louie Psihoyos, the film “documents the extinction crisis in rarely seen images of endangered species and presents evidence that humans, by action and inaction, are causing species to go extinct at a far, far greater rate than ever recorded,” according to a press release.
To watch the webinar, participants must become a member of the foundation’s email list by emailing their name and email address to info@jdcf.org and state an interest in attending the webinar.