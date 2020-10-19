MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Brent Kilburg wants to inject some new perspective into the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
A Scott County Sheriff’s Department deputy and Springbrook native, Kilburg is running as a Republican in the Jackson County sheriff’s race in the Nov. 3 election against Steve Schroeder, chief deputy for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Democratic Sheriff Russ Kettman is retiring.
Kilburg has more than two decades of experience in law enforcement, primarily working in Scott County.
“I feel I have had a very broad range of experience in my career, and I have always been successful in everything I have done in my career,” he said. “From what I have heard from Jackson County residents, they are not getting the quality law enforcement that they deserve.”
Kilburg previously held numerous positions while working for both the Scott County Sheriff’s and Davenport Police departments, including narcotics agent, D.A.R.E. officer and detective.
Through all those roles, Kilburg said, he has defined himself as a leader, willing to advance the quality of law enforcement in the communities he serves. He said he believes the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department needs to do more to thoroughly investigate all incidents.
“I have heard from people that don’t call into the sheriff’s office anymore because they don’t believe anything will be done,” he said. “That should never be the case with any Jackson County residents. They should be able to rely on the sheriff’s office.”
Kilburg said he would emphasize that all deputies are responsible for proactive patrolling, along with ensuring that a proper number of deputies are patrolling the counties at all times.
“When you only have one deputy on duty after midnight, it’s hard for them to do any kind of effective work,” he said. “You don’t want to have a situation where he is outnumbered if he runs into something.”
Kilburg added that he would like to create a supervisor position to monitor late-night shift changes at the sheriff’s office.
He also expressed his desire as sheriff to become more actively involved in the efforts to build a new jail.
The county twice has asked voters to back a multimillion-dollar bond issuance for a new facility but has not garnered the necessary votes. The new structure would replace an outdated jail that has been reported to have several security issues and that state officials have warned could be forcibly closed.
Kilburg said he hopes to discuss designs with the county’s hired architects to provide input on what elements are and are not needed in a new facility.
“We need to have a sheriff that is involved in the process,” he said. “I should be able to go to meetings and determine if I agree with them on everything that is proposed for a new jail.”
He added that he believes it might be possible to construct a jail that connects to the county courthouse, though such a structure likely would not include new offices for deputies.