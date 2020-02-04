Backyard cover crops will be the focus of an upcoming program in Elizabeth.
It will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 19 at the Jo Daviess County University of Illinois Extension office, 204 Vine St. in Elizabeth.
It will feature Illinois Extension Local Foods and Small Farms Educator Grant McCarty and “provide an overview on cover crops, their drawbacks/benefits, how to decide on a cover crop and getting the most out of your cover crop.”
“Many growers are looking to plant these after their summer crops but also during the spring to enhance their growing area,” he said in a press release. “What growers encounter when considering cover crops is that there is a wide range of options and it can be difficult to narrow down which cover crop makes the most sense.”
The cost to attend is $5.
Attendees must register by Feb. 17 by visiting go.illinois.edu/jsw or calling 815-858-2273.