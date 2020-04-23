PEOSTA, Iowa — City of Peosta officials on Wednesday reviewed a finalized housing assessment that recommends creating more affordable single-family homes and developing a downtown area to bolster growth.
“Peosta’s population doubled between 2000 to 2010,” Marty Shukert, of consulting group RDG Planning and Design, told City Council members Wednesday. “Its growth is dominated by growing families of households in their late 20s to mid-40s, with relatively young children.”
But because the average cost of a single-family home is about $300,000, the current housing market might deter future families struggling with bills, such as college debt, from moving into the city.
“It is not necessarily attainable to younger households and independent seniors,” Shukert said. “We are lacking those opportunities.”
Work on the assessment began in February. The study’s purpose is to help officials understand shortfalls and learn ways to attract new residents, said City Administrator Whitney Baethke.
“The report is absolutely gold,” she said. “Getting this type of data is so extremely valuable. It is what I will spend the next few weeks going through.”
Consultants met with city stakeholders, including business leaders and Realtors. Shukert said many residents hope to someday see a downtown similar to a Main Street district in other communities.
“Peosta has a lot of really nice subdivisions, but they are really searching for a center,” he said. “We heard that with our conversations. A center will be one of the things to help create more diverse housing.”
Peosta is Dubuque County’s No. 2 producer of single-family homes, Shukert said. Since 2000, Peosta’s housing stock has increased by 150%, and average production is 19 units per year — 6% of the county’s total production.
Despite the development in Peosta in recent years, there is room for growth, Shukert said. The housing study laid out a few key areas in which the city might consider development.
Council members said the findings were not surprising. Over the course of the next few months, officials will continue to analyze the report and determine next steps, said Council Member John Kraft.
“I think it’s good information,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a lot of things we didn’t already know. We have to take this information and decide what’s best for the community and what we want to attract.”