MAQUOKETA, Iowa — In the summer, Roger Heister likes to drive his lawnmower when he heads from his home to Maquoketa Community Cupboard.
In the winter, his mode of transit is an on-demand bus operated by the Region 8 Regional Transit Authority, which serves Dubuque, Delaware and Jackson counties.
Reaching food resources can be a struggle for residents of smaller communities, particularly those who lack access to a vehicle. County and regional transit services offer a solution, providing heavily discounted or subsidized rates and on-demand transit to grocery stores, supermarkets and food pantries, though riders might have to deal with long wait times and limited service depending on where they live.
A 2021 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study examining municipal transit policies relating to food access noted a lack of transportation infrastructure is considered the largest and most acute obstacle to accessing food in rural communities.
That study found nearly half of municipalities with populations of less than 2,500 lacked public transit, as well as 29% of municipalities with populations of 2,500 to 50,000 people.
For municipalities with census tracts defined by the USDA as low-income and low-access — what the agency formerly called “food deserts” — 26% lacked transit.
“A challenge we’ve seen in our office is these communities often don’t have any robust public transit,” said Erica Blair, program manager for the Rural Grocery Initiative at Kansas State University. “Public transit is a problem in urban areas, but it’s particularly challenging in rural areas.”
Communities identified by the USDA as low-income and low-access include most of eastern Dubuque, including the downtown, North End and Point neighborhoods, as well as the census tract surrounding Loras College; the Key West area; eastern Maquoketa, Iowa; a Jo Daviess County, Ill., census tract that includes Hanover and Elizabeth; and Platteville in Wisconsin.
In the tri-state area, only Dubuque and Platteville have fixed-route transit services.
Platteville’s transit system is largely a product of the needs of University of Wisconsin-Platteville students, according to city Public Works Director Howard Crofoot.
Regional and county transit services such as the Region 8 RTA in eastern Iowa and Jo Daviess County Transit instead mostly offer demand-responsive transit services, where riders call and request a ride 24 hours in advance.
Food access is among the preeminent reasons that riders seek out these transit services. According to data from the RTA’s 2022 fiscal year, which ended June 30, three-quarters of the about 4,000 rides the transit authority offered to the general public were to grocery stores, supermarkets and food pantries.
For Jo Daviess County Transit, “shopping” was the third-most-common reason riders sought the service, per FY 2022 data, behind “employment” and “social” trips.
“I rely on the transit. It’s something very important to me,” said Galena resident Sheila Wasmund, who uses the transit service at least once a week to buy groceries.
Rates for Jo Daviess County Transit start at $1 and increase when riders pass through one of six districts into which the county is divided. In Galena, rides cost only 50 cents in town, owing to a partnership between the city and the township.
With funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the RTA’s pre-COVID pandemic rate of $6.75 was dropped to $1 for riders traveling within Maquoketa and $2 for residents traveling outside the city starting in fiscal year 2022. Ridership that fiscal year increased by 20,000 from the fiscal year 2019.
“Our goal when people come to us is to make the cost low or none,” said Chandra Ravada, director of transportation, planning and transit services at East Central Intergovernmental Association, which oversees the RTA.
Ravada said the fee is expected to remain in the $1 to $2 range through June 2024.
Jo Daviess County Transit also includes dedicated rides twice per month to Galena Food Pantry.
“It’s like an essential service that no one talks about,” said Galena resident Tanner Frisby. “Because it’s the transit that provides the service to the food pantry.”
Demand-responsive transit is not without its critics. Riders of the RTA to which the Telegraph Herald spoke most often complained about wait times.
“If it’s just you, then sometimes you’re waiting for a long time,” said Maquoketa resident Ronni Putnam.
Nicole Hermsen, Jo Daviess County Transit director, has been unable to persuade other townships to buy in for the 50-cent in-town rate for residents. She also has struggled to add dedicated trips to smaller county pantries that are only open a couple times each month, though she succeeded this week in setting up a regular route to a food pantry in Elizabeth.
“We’re trying to do the right thing, but it’s just hard,” Hermsen said.
The transit authority also has attempted to add monthly trips to the Dubuque Aldi, though the service is prone to cancellation and last ran in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.