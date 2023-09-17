As U.S. policymakers currently seek to reduce inflation while also avoiding a recession, some impacts of a major recession 15 years ago still linger to this day.
While area experts note that the economic downturn known as the Great Recession hit the tri-state area less than many other places in the U.S., it still prompted layoffs that left some unemployed for years. Employment numbers dropped and unemployment spiked across area counties.
It now has been 15 years since the middle of the Great Recession — which officially ran from December 2007 to June 2009. National backlash against the recession, its lingering impacts and the response by public and private sectors since have rippled through politics, corporate America, small businesses and the lifetime earnings of a generation.
“The 2007 and 2008 recession went so darn deep,” said Eric Munshower, an economics professor at University of Dubuque. “For the national economy, it was every bit as bad as the (farm crisis) recession in the early 1980s. (Gross Domestic Product) just really took a hit. So you got all of the economic distress that you get from unemployment and idle labor in a system.”
Fifteen years later, policymakers have been working to prevent another recession.
While the U.S. economy has avoided another widespread recession, it has seen periods of negative gross domestic product and high levels of inflation in recent years. Area experts said the Federal Reserve has staved off a national recession so far, via fast and steady interest rate increases, though continued high rate increases could reverse that trend, said Faye Peng, an economics professor at University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
“People get concerned because they see them raise them so fast — sometimes 0.75% at once,” she said. “So they remember (the Great Recession) and get frightened.”
Still, local experts said the tri-state area currently shows no signs of a recession, though they continue examining how to tackle workforce shortages.
“We are not and have not really been in a recession under (President Joe) Biden yet,” Munshower said. “Because we’re in such a structural labor shortage right now, companies are really hesitant to lay anyone off. Drive around the West End industrial park, and every single one of those factories has a sign up saying ‘We’re hiring.’”
Weathering the storm
The local economy weathered the storm of the Great Recession better than the nation as a whole and better than many other communities in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
“Here, we had a worse time in the (farm crisis of the) 1980s and 1990s because we’re a pretty agricultural area,” Peng said. “But in Great Recession, we were hurt, but not as bad as other places in the United States.”
Nationally, unemployment hit record levels — peaking at 10% in the recession’s aftermath in 2010 and not returning to pre-recession levels until 2014. Gross domestic product did not rebound until 2015.
The tri-state area saw lower unemployment than the nation as a whole, however. Total employment in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson Counties in Iowa; Grant and Lafayette Counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois dropped from 149,325 in 2007 to 146,182 in 2009, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Unemployment rose from an annual average of 5,722 in 2007 to 10,130 in 2009.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said the Dubuque Metropolitan Statistical Area fared better than many other markets in eastern Iowa.
“We hit bottom in Dubuque in 2009. That’s when there was double-digit unemployment nationally,” he said. “Dubuque’s low point was 54,400 (employed). We had 6.4% unemployment.”
Peng agreed that Dubuque and the surrounding area fared better than most places in the U.S.
“Normally, the unemployment rate would increase to its highest point when we finish the recession,” she said. “But Dubuque had its highest unemployment rate (of the Great Recession) in 2009 — very quick. Then the unemployment rate starts to decrease.”
Dickinson acknowledged that the area’s unemployment rate was lower than in some places due to the arrival of IBM in Dubuque. (Though about a decade later, in 2020, the company would announce plans to close its Dubuque Client Innovation Center after years of declining employment locally.)
“When you look at those dates, in January of 2009, it was announced that IBM was coming to Dubuque,” he said. “By the end of the recession, we had 1,300 (new jobs). We were very fortunate in that we had an infusion of jobs at a time when the nation was in a tailspin.”
Peng said another likely reason for the Dubuque area’s insulation from the worst of the Great Recession’s unemployment was the increase in industries such as manufacturing over the decade prior. When the recession rippled to other countries, the area had its base in agriculture and related domestic manufacturing to sustain itself.
In terms of factors such as unemployment and employment levels, most area counties recovered more quickly than much of the country.
But the economic downturn left impacts that took longer to mend — if indeed they ever have.
Lingering impacts
Bureau of Economic Analysis data shows that total employment across the area rebounded and exceeded pre-recession levels by 2011 but that most of the gain was in Dubuque County. And the tri-state area’s total unemployment did not decrease to pre-recession levels until 2015.
While local counties’ employment and unemployment figures improved more quickly than those nationwide, some area workers were unemployed for years and others dropped out of the workforce altogether.
“When we have workers not searching for work, they’re just not showing up as unemployed,” Munshower said. “They’re just not showing up in the labor force.”
And according to Peng, workers overwhelmingly fall behind more the longer they are out of the workforce.
“When people do not have a job for a long time, it’s harder for them to get back into the job market,” she said.
Munshower said impacts are pronounced particularly for people first entering the workforce at the time of a recession — and that the impacts might never heal.
“One of the really sad and bad parts about recessions is a, say, 22-year-old college student graduating in the middle of the recession,” he said. “What we know is that people who come to age during a downturn suffer a wage effect. They take whatever job they can get. Then they suffer a lifetime wage effect. Their wages don’t ever really correct or catch up to what they would have been if they had come (into the workforce) two years earlier or two years later.”
Munshower said a prevailing theory is that people entering such job markets become “less risk tolerant.”
“They came of age (and) they couldn’t get a job, so they are more likely to hold onto a job if they get one, instead of taking risks,” he said. “People come out, they can’t get a job, they end up not doing the job that they were training for and they just never get where they thought they were going.”
Amber Chitwood co-owns and operates Sunny Side Down Farm, a vendor of baked goods at Millwork Night Market in Dubuque. She said she graduated college in mid-2008 and struggled to reach her goals.
“We entered the corporate world when there were (almost) no jobs,” she said. “Everyone was being laid off. So I’d had an internship with a company who had a job kind of close to what I majored in, so I jumped at it. And over the next few years — even though it wasn’t exactly right — I just stayed in it because I heard about everyone else being laid off or not having a job at all or having to wait tables one night a week and living with their parents. It wasn’t until a couple of years ago that I quit and started our business because I just could never get there (where I expected to be financially).”
Recessions also are particularly hard on small businesses, Peng said.
“Small businesses are more quick to get hurt,” she said. “Big companies have more room to cut on the cost-setting part, have a deficit for a time and still be there. It is hard for small businesses to survive in that situation.”
Munshower said small businesses in numerous sectors closing during the Great Recession had accelerated a decrease in local, non-farm businesses in rural America.
“What Iowa is doing is urbanizing,” he said. “The rural counties are getting devastated.”
Ron Brisbois, executive director of Grant County (Wis.) Economic Development Corp., said that while the recession did hurt small businesses, it was difficult to quantify in Grant County.
“When you start talking about restaurants or local storefronts, so many of those always have regular turnover,” he said.
Risk and resilience
Since the Great Recession, Dickinson said, the area has seen new industries grow in prominence.
“We have seen growth in manufacturing,” he said. “But insurance and financial services have increased as a percentage of the total.”
Munshower said the boom in manufacturing, especially along U.S. 20 in Dubuque County, was remarkable and once again could help cushion the county from a future recession.
“It’s transportation access, which is what the manufacturers want,” he said of the U.S. 20 corridor. “But you’re also seeing a flight out of Illinois. If you drive U.S. 20 eastbound instead of westbound, you see a very different story. The cost of operations is so much higher in Illinois.”
The manufacturing boom in Dubuque County and other counties could be good or bad, though, according to Peng.
“You spread your risk,” she said. “If it (a recession) is (just) a domestic problem, that’s OK. But if foreign countries have the problem first, you might get hurt faster or deeper.”
Munshower said there is plenty of that risk now, globally.
“The worrying thing on the horizon … is you see slowing economies in the European Union and in China,” he said. “China’s economy, as they slow down, could definitely have an impact on sales which (the U.S.) does a lot of there. It’s heavy-skilled manufacturing — stuff we can still make in the United States cost-effectively because it’s technically complex. (Tractors) would come to mind and construction equipment that is heading to China or those other international markets.”
Peng said the manufacturing increase also could be risky for workers.
“Because we have new technology every day, every day we have old jobs destroyed and new jobs created,” she said. “Some companies take recessions as an opportunity to get rid of, or ‘sunset,’ programs and projects, then add new projects with new technology. More income goes to capital, and less income goes to labor.”
Munshower said another potential risk locally is the continuing increase in commercial building development, while the national demand for such development is decreasing.
“One of the big implications post-COVID (nationally) is it doesn’t look like (urban) downtowns are going to come back very quickly,” he said. “So you have a lot of commercial property holders holding property when occupancy — your law offices or retail presence — is way down. That is one stressor everyone is watching.”
Brisbois, though, said he thought Grant County was well-situated to handle a recession if it comes.
“If there’s a recession coming, it’ll be one like I’ve never seen,” he said. “I have businesses expanding, with orders coming in strong. A global recession certainly impacts Grant County. But because so much of our industry is food, be that manufacturing or agriculture … people always have to eat. And little of that is sent overseas.”
Looking at labor
While the Great Recession might not be at the forefront of politics now, there is plenty of talk about whether or not another recession is likely as the Federal Reserve increases interest rates, Democrats support historic spending packages and Republicans fight them.
Peng said that, so far, she was optimistic about the way policymakers are navigating their attack on inflation.
“I think that, at least (as of) now, the Federal Reserve has done a good job,” she said, acknowledging that some federal spending had propped up the job market.
Meanwhile, economists and economic development experts said the area currently shows no signs of a recession, pointing to low unemployment rates.
While unemployment is low, the current economy has led to a widespread worker shortage. Experts said that was due to many factors.
“(Retirements) shouldn’t be trivialized, especially aging craftsmen in the population — they’re hardest to replace,” said Munshower. “And COVID slowed down migrant behavior, so you have some effect from immigration.”
Munshower said the economy nationwide also has seen a recently accelerated decrease in the number of working-age people who either are working or seeking unemployment benefits.
“The really big issue out there that’s not being discussed much in policy circles is just the loss of labor participation,” he said. “That shows up in the unemployment (rate) data being so eye-shockingly low.”
Unemployment rates are determined by comparing the number of people seeking unemployment to the total number of people considered in the workforce. The workforce is considered those who are employed or seeking unemploymen.
Nationally, the civilian labor force participation rate was 62.8% in August 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics — a jump from its low point in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but lower than the 63.3% participation rate in February 2020. Twenty years ago, in August 2003, the labor force participation rate was 66.1%
Many factors contribute to a shrinking workforce — illegal work, under-the-table work, people living off food and goods produced on their own land, gig musicians and artists and more. The internet also has created whole economies with no traditional means of tracking participants.
“What they are doing is really not understood,” Munshower said. “They probably are not in the illegal labor markets (based on generally falling crime statistics). They’re certainly not volunteering. We know they’re out there. We don’t understand what they do with their time.”
One group Munshower said economists can tell are most likely not to be in the workforce are males who did not perform well academically in high school.
“If you think about where the labor shortages are heavily concentrated, they tend to be in industries who would historically hire a large number of workers (in that demographic) — trucking, manual labor or semi-skilled crafts,” he said.
Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend was in Manchester recently to tour a factory providing apprenticeships in coordination with West Delaware High School. She told the Telegraph Herald such programs are a good way to turn the workforce participation trend around.
“This is the way we can turn that around,” she said of younger workers abstaining from the workforce, “by training them early, getting them connected in high school so they see what they can accomplish.”