As U.S. policymakers currently seek to reduce inflation while also avoiding a recession, some impacts of a major recession 15 years ago still linger to this day.

While area experts note that the economic downturn known as the Great Recession hit the tri-state area less than many other places in the U.S., it still prompted layoffs that left some unemployed for years. Employment numbers dropped and unemployment spiked across area counties.

Recommended for you