LANCASTER, Wis. -- The Lancaster Common Council has approved the extension of a lease agreement with John Kruser, of Lancaster, for hunting rights on the Lancaster Trail property.
The Lancaster Trail is located on land owned by the city in North Lancaster Township, the former landfill site.
Under the one-year extension, Kruser will not pay a fee to the city, although he must carry public liability insurance in place against claims for personal injury, death or property damage.
Kruser will be able to hunt deer only during the nine-day Wisconsin deer hunting season at the end of November, and bow hunt deer between September and January. The Lancaster Trail will be closed to the public during the nine-day gun deer season. As in the previous agreement no projectiles from a bow, crossbow or other like weapon shall be discharged to come to rest within 100 yards of any portion of the Lancaster Trail during the archery and crossbow season. Kruser can allow others to hunt deer on the property as long as he provides to the city the names, contact information, license information and a general hunting plan for other persons Kruser lets hunt on the land.
While Kruser can put temporary ladder tree stands and hunting blinds that can be removed, permanent hunting blinds and shacks have to be approved by the city before they can be built.
