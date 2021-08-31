Sorry, an error occurred.
A benefit running event recently raised $8,000 for the local Alzheimer’s Association.
The ninth annual Alzheimer’s 5K, Team Relay & Half Marathon at Heritage Trail Pond in Dubuque drew nearly 200 participants on Aug. 21, according to a press release.
The event was launched by Terry Willenborg in 2013 in honor of his grandmother, who passed away from Alzheimer’s in 2006.
The event has raised more than $50,000 to date to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
This year’s Alzheimer’s Walk will be held Oct. 2, in Dubuque.
Register at alz.org/walk.
