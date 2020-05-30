Q Casino in Dubuque plans to reopen next week with new procedures and a change in hours as it takes steps related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The casino intends to open at 8 a.m. Monday, June 1, subject to Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approval, according to a press release from the facility Friday morning.
Monday is the first day that Iowa casinos are allowed to reopen after being shuttered by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque and Casino Queen in Marquette both previously announced they would also reopen Monday.
At Q Casino, the facility initially will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m., then “closed during the early morning hours for deep cleaning,” the release states.
It lists other steps being taken, including:
- Employees will complete a “COVID-19 exposure assessment” prior to each of their shifts
- Employees who are within 6 feet of gamblers will wear masks.
- “Guests are strongly encouraged to bring their own masks when visiting the facility and wear them as much as possible. A limited supply of disposable masks will be available on site.”
- 6-foot distancing will be maintained between gaming equipment and restaurant seating areas “as well as capacity restrictions will be adhered to as directed by the State of Iowa. Table games and the Poker Room will not be open initially.
- Q Sportsbook will be open with limited hours from Thursday to Sunday initially.
- Gaming equipment and other “high-touch areas” will be cleaned with greater frequency.