The first snowfall of the season contributed to nearly a dozen crashes, including a 20-car pileup, that left four people injured Tuesday morning in Dubuque.

The pileup occurred on the elevated portion of U.S. 61/151 in the southbound lanes between the East Ninth Street and East 16th Street ramp at about 7 a.m. Tuesday. Three people were injured, according to Dubuque Police Assistant Chief Jeremy Jensen.

The roadway reopened at about 8:30 a.m.

Jensen said police responded to 11 total crashes involving 42 cars.

Police have not released additional details on the crashes.

