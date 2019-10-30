The first snowfall of the season contributed to nearly a dozen crashes, including a 20-car pileup, that left four people injured Tuesday morning in Dubuque.
The pileup occurred on the elevated portion of U.S. 61/151 in the southbound lanes between the East Ninth Street and East 16th Street ramp at about 7 a.m. Tuesday. Three people were injured, according to Dubuque Police Assistant Chief Jeremy Jensen.
The roadway reopened at about 8:30 a.m.
Jensen said police responded to 11 total crashes involving 42 cars.
Police have not released additional details on the crashes.