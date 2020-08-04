Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council members Monday included:
Millwork District apartments
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a development agreement with Conlon Construction Co. and Kretschmer LLC for the redevelopment of a vacant building in the Millwork District that includes the creation of at least 48 apartments.
Background: The city will provide $515,000 in incentives to rehab the building at 220 E. Ninth St.
City officials said the project meets several ongoing goals for the city, including providing more downtown housing and incentivizing continued redevelopment of the Millwork District.
The building formerly held Kretschmer Manufacturing Co., renamed to First Supply Dubuque in 1998, until it relocated in 2007.
What’s next: The agreement requires the developers to make a $10.5 million capital investment, including the creation of at least 48 apartments. The work will have to be completed by Oct. 31, 2021.
U.S. 52 truck traffic
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to amend city ordinances removing truck traffic from Central Avenue and White Street effective Jan. 1, 2023, related to the completion and opening of the Southwest Arterial.
Background: The four-lane highway will connect U.S. 20 at Seippel Road to U.S. 61/151 near Tamarack Business Park, creating a bypass around Dubuque for commercial truck traffic.
As a result, the U.S. 52 highway designation on Central Avenue and White Street through Dubuque will be removed and reassigned to the Southwest Arterial.
Businesses that regularly use Central and White, however, told city staff that the change would severely hinder their business without ample time to plan. Additionally, the city and state are working to rehabilitate the Northwest Arterial to bring it up to a “state of good repair,” which will impact traffic. The roadway work is anticipated to be completed by December 2022.
As such, city ordinance will be amended to allow commercial vehicles to continue to use the Central Avenue and White Street corridor as an authorized truck route through Dec. 31, 2022.
What’s next: Jurisdiction of Central and White will be transferred to the city in conjunction with the arterial’s completion, which has been pushed back from early August to the first week of September.
Operation: New View merger
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a resolution supporting a memorandum of understanding for a merger between Operation: New View Community Action Agency and Hawkeye Area Community Action Program
Background: Operation: New View has struggled financially for years, and its merger requires ways to cover the organization’s outstanding debt.
The City of Dubuque is one of four governing parties of Operation: New View, along with Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties.
Under the best-case scenario, the city would be responsible for an additional $8,400. Under a worst-case scenario, the city would be responsible for $92,400.
What’s Next: The city anticipates receiving a concrete number from HACAP this month. City staff anticipates the final amount will be somewhere between those two numbers.