The construction of a major housing development in Dubuque officially kicked off on Friday.
In an empty field off of the Northwest Arterial, just east of John F. Kennedy Road, officials with Switch Homes held a groundbreaking ceremony for The Farm, a 105-unit subdivision which aims to have the first 36 homes constructed in the next 18 months.
The project will be developed in three phases over several years, with a total investment ranging from $35 million to $40 million.
Matt Mulligan, president and CEO of Switch Homes, said he envisioned the project with his wife, Nikki, as a way to meet the city’s growing demand for housing and to create a subdivision that is attractive to prospective new residents of the community.
“Our obligation is to create a great environment for us to promote workforce, and that’s a challenge,” Mulligan said. “A community like this does just that.”
The subdivision will be made up of specially designed homes ranging from 925 square feet to 1,830 square feet, with each home’s design focused on sustainability and the use of environmentally conscious materials. Each unit will be certified by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Zero Energy Ready Home program, equipped with renewable energy systems to offset most or all of each unit’s annual energy usage.
Prices for the homes will range from around $325,000 to $450,000, depending on size.
Mulligan said the subdivision will include multiple outdoor amenities, including a 1-acre community park, a community garden and wooded walking and biking trails on the south end of the property.
“Every home backs up to greenspace,” Mulligan said. “We all love our neighbors, but a little space would be great, too.”
Last year, Mulligan presented his plans to the Dubuque City Council to develop a new subdivision on the 80-acre parcel located between the Northwest Arterial and West 32nd Street.
The project came with some controversy, as residents living along Tiffany Court and other nearby streets voiced opposition to the development over concerns that increases in local traffic would pose safety risks to neighborhoods.
However, on Friday, city and economic development officials had nothing but good things to say about the project.
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh thanked Tiffany Court residents for bringing forward their concerns, but he also stressed his support for the development.
“One of the things that we haven’t quite seen yet is spaces like this,” Cavanagh said. “Spaces like this have been waiting for developments like this one.”
In June, Cavanagh joined other City Council members in approving a development agreement with Switch Homes that promised to allocate $4.3 million in tax-increment-financing-generated incentives toward funding about $10 million in needed infrastructure improvements at the subdivision site.
The agreement also requires that Switch Homes complete the entire subdivision over a 15-year period, though Mulligan has said multiple times that he anticipates construction will finish far earlier.
Cavanagh’s support for the project was echoed by other economic development officials, including Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Molly Grover, who praised the new subdivision as a major step forward for meeting Dubuque’s housing needs.
“We know the availability of all housing stock is critical to fulfilling our workforce needs and growing our population,” Grover said. “If we are to be successful at attracting new talent, attracting new population, we must have places for people to live.”
Playing off of Mulligan’s last name, Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corporation, likened the impact of Switch Homes’ new development on the city to a mulligan in golf.
“A mulligan is defined by me as no matter what happened in the past, no matter what, you always have a chance to do it right,” Dickinson said. “That’s what the Mulligans have done.”
Mulligan said he has high hopes for The Farm, and he hopes that in time, Switch Homes will eventually develop more communities in Dubuque in the future.