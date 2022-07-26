Democrat John Norwood, running for Iowa secretary of agriculture, said in a Monday stop in Dubuque that he envisions an agricultural system in Iowa that is more resilient, diversified and empowering than it is now.
Norwood faces incumbent Republican Secretary Mike Naig to lead the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
A current Polk County Soil and Water commissioner, Norwood is also a business transformation consultant who works with Iowans in many areas of the agriculture system, including local foods, renewable energy, specialty feeds, market development and soil health.
His campaign slogan is “Iowa built to last” — which he hopes to help the state become. Norwood said the status quo agricultural system is vulnerable to several developing global trends. Specifically, he is concerned about impacts of climate change, changing diets of younger generations and an automobile industry focused on electrification, not reengineering engines for more ethanol.
“We’re a lead producer in the world as a state — number two only behind California in terms of the dollar value of output. We have the richest soils in the world,” he said. “But we’ve mined a lot of those soils to (the point) where a third of our top soil is gone in places. I would argue if we want to build Iowa to last, we have to think beyond just productivity, that ‘we produce the most,’ to ‘we produce the best’ or ‘we produce a combination’ — some things in high output, others in small quantities but high quality.”
Norwood said Iowa’s central location and rich soils make it a more logical source to the millions of people who live within a day’s drive, especially for fresh fruits and vegetables with short shelf lives, than California, where most are grown. So, he envisions a department that encourages diversification — by building markets so it makes financial sense for farmers, making processing and storage more available, and by expanding small-scale farmland access.
Norwood said Iowa’s major institutions — IDALS and the Iowa Farm Bureau to name two — are focused on short-term results and subsidized products.
“I think we’ve been so focused on supporting a slim slice of agriculture — corn, beans and hogs are the big three — that we’ve forgotten the mission,” he said. “We’re very good at the productivity side in those markets. But by themselves, those are not sustainable and are in fact running a lot of our resources into the ground.”
Norwood also said advancing soil health improvements is “fundamental to the sustainability of the system,” but that the state’s current soil health programs educate, without incentivizing or expecting implementation.
In an emailed statement, Naig responded, “As Secretary, I’m proud of the work our team has done to expand markets for farmers and Iowa products. This fall we will launch the Choose Iowa program to market and promote Iowa grown meat, dairy, fruits, and vegetables to consumers here and across the country.
“We’ve also worked with Governor Reynolds and the Legislature to secure long-term, dedicated funding for water quality and soil health initiatives,” Naig said. “We just had another record setting year for conservation and we will continue to accelerate this work moving forward.”
Dubuque County Soil and Water Conservation Commissioner Mike Freiburger attended Norwood’s event at the Dubuque County Democrats headquarters on Monday. He said he hopes Norwood is able to convince an industry that relies increasingly on agricultural product companies for its information.
“Thirty years ago, ISU Extension and the (federal Natural Resources Conservation Service) were the top two sources of information, according to a study,” he said. “They just redid that survey last year and found that one are the co-ops, two are ag businesses, number three are banks. Number seven and eight are extension and NRCS.”
