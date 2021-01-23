The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Andrew W. Cole, 31, of 2272 Central Ave., was arrested at 9:46 p.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of domestic assault, assault and child endangerment. Court documents state that Cole assaulted his brother, Arron M. Cole, 30, of 2272 Central Ave., in the presence of a child.
Daniel A. Wissmiller, 29, no permanent address, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Thursday at Northside Bar, 2776 Jackson St., on charges of first-degree harassment, interference with official acts and public intoxication.