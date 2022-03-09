Police said a Dubuque man and a 14-year-old were arrested on weapons charges.
Salvador I. Brown, 24, of 17032 Cedar Ridge Road, was arrested at 7:32 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Locust Street on charges of transfer of pistol/revolver to a person under 21, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dubuque Police Lt. Ted McClimon also confirmed that the 14-year-old was charged as a juvenile with carrying weapons.
Court documents state that officers received a report Thursday of a female waving a gun around. The reporting party, who was not named in documents, reported that the female was inside a vehicle at Kwik Stop, 2335 University Ave., and said “something along the lines of, ‘she was going to get drunk and have fun tonight.’”
The vehicle, which was registered to Brown, left the gas station and was tracked to the area of Clarke Drive and West Locust Street using city traffic camera footage, documents state.
Officers pulled over the vehicle in the 500 block of West Locust Street. The driver was later identified as Brown, and the 14-year-old was his passenger.
Officers located a pistol on the floor of the vehicle. Documents state that the gun had a loaded magazine, but a live round was not in the chamber.
Brown admitted to owning the pistol, documents state, and the teenager admitted to waving the gun around.
As Brown was being searched following his arrest, a vape pen containing CBC was located in his pocket.