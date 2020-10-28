City officials say a grant will help identify sustainability practices for Dubuque residents.
The Funders Network and the Urban Sustainability Directors Network recently awarded an $8,500 Partners for Places grant to Sustainable Dubuque, according to a press release.
Dubuque Sustainable Community Coordinator Gina Bell stated in the release that grant funds will be used to conduct a community engagement program exploring how to reduce costs and burdens for “marginalized communities” in the city.
“Climate action is not just solar panels and electric vehicles; at its core, climate action addresses everyday challenges such as high energy bills or health issues related to poor air quality,” Bell stated in the release.
The project will be conducted in partnership with Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and Switching Places Foundation. Officials expect that the engagement process could help prepare a larger grant proposal in 2021.