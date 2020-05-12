EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- With the school year halted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, East Dubuque public school district is taking measures to ensure its senior class will be provided with opportunities to celebrate.
According to a message on the district website from Superintendent T.J. Potts, graduating seniors from East Dubuque High School are invited to take part in a Last Day Parade on Friday, May 29, originally slated as the school’s commencement date.
Seniors will be able to pick up their cap and gown, decorate their cars and cruise the town. Invitations for the event will be sent at a later date.
Prom has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 18, with commencement planned on Sunday, July 19. Additional details are pending. If gatherings are not permitted at that time, arrangements will be revisited.