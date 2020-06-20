DARLINGTON, Wis. — The Lafayette County Fair has released updated information regarding its 2020 event.
After voting last week to proceed with the fair, scheduled for July 15 to 19 in Darlington, the Fair Committee released additional guidance this week as to which aspects will be altered this year.
Similar to several fairs in the Telegraph Herald coverage area, the 2020 Lafayette County Fair will not feature a carnival or county-sponsored grandstand events. The dog show, archery competition and Fairest of the Fair program also will not take place.
However, a press release stated that the Lafayette County Speedway group “tentatively” plans to hold racing events on July 17 and 18, and a “private group” might hold the gauntlet, combine derby, crash cars and trailer races on July 19.
The terminal show, livestock auction, and animal and exhibit judging still will take place. However, most exhibits will not include face-to-face judging, with the exception of junior foods, cake decorating and clothing competitions.
“We realize that there are still questions about departments, judging, fees, schedules and so much more,” the release stated. “As soon as we know more specifics, we will email our exhibitors and post to our website and Facebook page.”