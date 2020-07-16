ELKADER, Iowa — The annual Sweet Corn Days festival in Elkader has been canceled after City Council members this week did not approve several committee requests.
The celebration, scheduled for July 23 to 26, draws hundreds of people for free sweet corn and events throughout the weekend.
“More than anything, we’re just really sad with how things unfolded and how it ended up,” said Danielle Shea, chairwoman of the Sweet Corn Days committee.
At this week’s council meeting, the Sweet Corn Days committee asked for the approval of street closures and noise and fireworks permits.
Shea said only one of the five council members voted in favor of granting the committee’s requests.
Festival committee members met Tuesday night to discuss how to plan the event around the new restrictions. A plan to combine Sweet Corn Days with the Volga City Truck Cruise on July 25 even was discussed, but ultimately, the committee decided to cancel the festival.
Elkader Mayor Josh Pope said the council felt differently about having the event as scheduled due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Clayton County had 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — 12 more than two weeks earlier.
“A lot of the patrons of Sweet Corn Days gather in the park to watch the fireworks,” Pape said. “We wanted to ensure the safety of our residents. It’s my job as mayor to keep residents safe.”
Shea said the committee already was looking at large-gathering guidelines set out by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep Sweet Corn Days attendees safe while enjoying the events.
Previous council discussions regarding whether to hold Sweet Corn Days amid the COVID-19 pandemic led to a “false sense of support” from the council to the committee, Shea said, including the council’s approval on June 22 of the event’s liquor license.
“That indicated to us that they felt comfortable to have Sweet Corn Days, so we unfortunately starting spending money on it,” she said.
A post on the Sweet Corn Days website showed the committee has spent $1,800 so far and faces cancellation fees with several vendors.
Shea said she first voiced the challenges and concerns of holding Sweet Corn Days this year before the council on May 11, where council members said they would support any decisions made by the committee.
Shea said the Sweet Corn Days committee gathered community opinions earlier this summer before making a formal decision to move forward with the festival. A majority of opinions showed support for holding Sweet Corn Days as normal, she said, and the committee voted July 1 to start putting plans in place.
While dates for the 2021 Sweet Corn Days were listed as July 22 to 25, Shea said the committee will take some time before considering next year’s plans.
“We’re all feeling a little bit more emotional right now,” she said.