Well, that didn't last long.
The rising Mississippi River once again has closed a City of Dubuque campground.
The city announced this afternoon that Miller Riverview Park and Campground is closed -- just 10 days after it reopened following flooding that had kept it off-limits since the spring.
When it reopened earlier this month, plans called for its season to run through Oct. 27. However, it is unclear if it will reopen again this year.
As of 4 p.m. today, the Mississippi at Dubuque's railroad bridge stood at 14.6 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS projections called for a 15-foot crest on late Saturday or early Sunday, though the river level rose today faster than the projection model indicated.
For more information, call the Dubuque Leisure Services Department at 563-589-4263.