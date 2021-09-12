Data released so far from the 2020 U.S. Census shows the tri-state population growing older — in some cases dramatically — and more racially diverse.
These changes follow national trends, but they also explain more about how the tri-states grew slightly from 2010 to 2020, as previously reported, and how different the numbers within that general growth have become.
Aging
The tri-state region’s population grew by 3,564 individuals from 2010 to 2020 — from 316,472 to 320,036, an increase of about 1.1%.
But age breakdowns in the recent data actually show a growth of 6,808 adults, those 18 years and older, in the area.
The difference is a loss of 3,244 population of those under 18 years old, children.
This keeps with a national trend of aging populations.
In general, area counties which lost overall population also saw a decrease in both the number and percentage of their populations which were younger than 18. But, the decrease in children far overshadowed the overall losses.
Clayton County in Iowa lost the most total population — 6% or 1,086 individuals. Nearly half of those were in the under-18 population. There were 22% fewer children in Clayton County in 2020 than in 2010, a decrease of 500 individuals.
Central School District Superintendent Nicholas Trenkamp said some of that seems contrary to recent years’ growth, but he added that a lot can happen in 10 years.
“We have maintained and even grown in two of the last few years,” he said. “So we have plateaued in Elkader.”
Indeed, the number of individuals younger than 18 decreased by just eight in the City of Elkader from 2010 to 2020, from 248 to 240. But, in nearby McGregor, numbers dropped more steeply, from 155 to 104.
Trenkamp sits on the board of the Rural School Advocates of Iowa. He said any drop in enrollment at rural schools has huge impacts.
“We’re struggling to find people to work,” he said. “We start custodians at $11 an hour. Casey’s, Kwik Stars start higher per hour. If state aid stays where it has been, I can’t just increase my wages. We don’t get to control our profit margins like the private industry does. That’s where that census data is alarming.”
Across the river in Wisconsin, Crawford County saw a 15% decrease, or 428 individuals, under the age of 18.
Both Jo Daviess County in Illinois and Iowa County in Wisconsin saw 13% decreases. That meant 621 fewer individuals younger than 18 in Iowa County and 492 fewer in Jo Daviess.
Eight of 10 area counties saw decreases in the younger demographic.
That made a big difference in the overall population changes. Delaware and Jackson counties in Iowa, and Iowa and Lafayette Counties in Wisconsin, actually saw increases in their adult populations from 2010 to 2020. It was the decrease in children that brought their overall population changes to negatives.
Only in Dubuque County in Iowa and Grant County in Wisconsin — among the only tri-state counties whose populations grew generally — did the number of children increase. Even there, though, the increase was slight.
Grant County saw the biggest increase in individuals younger than 18, at 2% — 205 more in that group. Grant County’s general population increased by 730.
“It’s a positive in that hopefully that will help us increase our workforce,” said Wayne Wodarz, executive director of the Platteville Regional Chamber of Commerce. “We just need to figure out a way to keep (younger individuals) in our area as they age. There’s a lot of brainstorming around that — internships, apprenticeships.”
Most Grant County cities’ under-18 population increased as well.
Dubuque County saw just a 0.4% increase in those younger than 18, an increase of just 98 individuals. The overall population grew by 5,613 people, or 6%.
Greater Dubuque Development Corp. President and CEO Rick Dickinson said that Dubuque has generally kept up with youth numbers in the state of Iowa and nationally.
“It’s amazing we’re performing as well on the population as we are,” he said, noting that Dubuque observed a major population decline beginning in 1976 and only returned to mid-1970s population numbers in 2013.
Dickinson said that the most interesting data is yet to be released, which will show where the growth or loss has been in smaller age increments of both children and adults.
“The tell is, if you look at those adult years — from 35-49,” he said. “Those are the folks who would have been born in the late ’70s to early ’90s, who would now be 35 to 50. Their parents would have left in the dark days. Then look at where their kids would be.”
The City of Dubuque actually saw a decrease in its number of children, from 12,361 in 2010 to 12,248 in 2020. The City of Peosta, however, increased from 1,374 to 1,752. And the City of Asbury increased from 535 to 642. The City of Dyersville increased from 999 to 1,101.
The 2020 census data that is so far released is incomplete. It is not clear, for instance, if increases in adult populations skew toward seniors or to career-aged adults. It is not yet clear whether the children in the data are infants or near aging out of that category themselves.
More diverse
The tri-state area also grew more racially diverse from 2010 to 2020, although people who identified as White alone are still the vast majority across the region.
Since the last census, the percent of White alone individuals in the tri-states dropped from 95.3% in 2010 to 91.3% in 2020. The number dropped by 9,200.
Every county other than Dubuque County saw a decrease in individuals who counted themselves as White alone. Clayton County saw the biggest decrease, of 1,452 — 366 more than their total population decrease. Crawford and Grant Counties both saw decreases of more than 970, even with Grant County growing by 730 in total population.
Dubuque County’s White-only population grew, but only by 368 — humble when considering the county’s substantial population growth.
In every county, populations of other or multiple races shot up from 2010 to 2020. Together, the population in those groups increased by 12,765 between census counts.
Dubuque County saw those populations grow by 5,245 individuals.
Grant County saw an increase of 1,701.
Delaware County saw an increase of 426 individuals.
Even Clayton County, which saw a decrease in total population, saw a gain in this group of 366.
This is not as straightforward as it may appear, however. As with the country and states generally, these counties grew a great deal in multiracial individuals.