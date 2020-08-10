WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Jolene and Loras Bagge recall rushed summer mornings driving to and from their home situated on a dairy farm just west of Dyersville to the annual Delaware County Fair in Manchester.
Every year, they hauled their kids back and forth towing behind trailers of hogs, sheep, goats and other livestock.
But now, although all of their children have grown and left home, their summers remain the same.
“I just enjoy being involved in 4-H,” Jolene said. “I never had the opportunity when I was growing up. It is fun to see all the different projects the kids complete.”
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Delaware County recently announced that Jolene and Loras Bagge will soon be inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame. A total of 86 counties in Iowa are participating in this year’s hall of fame induction, and 117 volunteers have been chosen from throughout the state.
Kenzie Griffin, a Delaware County youth coordinator with the ISU extension, said she has spent the past few years getting to know Jolene and Loras and their dedication to 4-H. Whenever she needs assistance with setting up for the annual county fair or needs help with something unfamiliar — they are her go-to people, she said.
“Both of them help with fair set-up every year, which is so great because they have been there so many years,” she said. “They are always willing to lend a helping hand. Even with this year, they were more than willing to come out.”
Jolene said their four kids — Brian Bagge, 31, Krystal Bagge, 30, Tim Bagge, 26, and Nick Bagge, 22 — were all involved in some facet of 4-H. When they were young, Jolene served as volunteer 4-H leader for the North Fork Kit Kats and North Fork Wildcats for several years. Loras is a 4-H volunteer leader on the 4-H youth committee and currently serves as its chairperson.
Jolene still spends about 15 hours per week during the summer volunteering at the fair and helping in any way she can, she said.
After their years of involvement, she said they both still enjoy it because it allows them to get to know the area youth and be positive mentors.
“I think I learned to be a good leader and a good role model for the kids,” she said.
During the competitions at the fair, Loras said he loves listening to the enthusiasm in the kids’ voices during their presentations and seeing their dedication.
“There is responsibility that comes with it and learning to get along with other kids,” he said. “They do meet a lot of kids throughout the county and are lifelong friends with them after that.”
Griffin said year after year, Jolene and Loras’ names have been mentioned when the Delaware County 4-H Youth Committee discusses whom to nominate into the hall of fame.
This year is their year.
”It is a very special honor,” she said. “It goes to people who are excellent volunteers (and) who have given countless hours to the 4-H program, and this is a way to recognize their work.”