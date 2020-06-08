A 12th person has been arrested in connection to a large brawl in April in Dubuque.
Jordan M. Shireman, 23, of 643 Chestnut St., was arrested at 5:50 a.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging unlawful assembly and violating a public health proclamation restricting the size of gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Court documents state that Shireman was one of a large group of people involved in the disturbance involving bats and a shovel on April 18 at 1918 Ellis St. One person suffered a “serious knee injury” that required that he be taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.
Eleven other people have been charged in connection to the brawl, according to police.
They include Steven K. Burrell, 25, of 1665 Washington St., who allegedly repeatedly hit one person with a bat and who struck another person with a grill.