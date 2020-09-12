Now tucked in isolated, hard-to-reach pockets, an increasingly rare variety of local white pines has been targeted for rescue by a cohort of county, state and federal agencies in northeast Iowa.
Eastern white pines were historically prolific in the Driftless region, particularly in northeast Iowa counties. Even until the 1970s, the pines were listed as “dominant species” in area forests when cataloged by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
But, they have diminished — in the centuries since Europeans first colonized the area and began changing the landscape, but faster in recent decades — according to Iowa DNR Forestry Program Specialist Aron Flickinger.
“As we’ve settled the land and removed fire from the landscape, these fire-friendly species have had a hard time competing,” he said. “It needs disturbance and sunlight to start. When there isn’t a harvest or some other disturbance, they can’t begin to grow.”
That removal of fire from the landscape has allowed other tree species — maples, ash and others — to grow up. These now dominate the woodlands, made denser by their inadvertent cultivation, and cast uniform shade on the forest floor.
“White pine, along with oaks, are not shade tolerant,” Flickinger said.
And, according to a 2003 study, even when a pine does break out and sprout, they are commonly eaten by whitetail deer, the population of which has exploded since the termination and retreat of their natural predators.
As older trees die, they’re not being replaced by young. So, what white pines remain tend to be located in more and more remote, rugged ground.
“The only white pines are in White Pine Hollow State Preserve and some of the properties around there, for the most part,” said Dubuque County Conservation Director Brian Preston.
According to Flickinger, 16 of the 19 tallest white pines documented in the whole state are within its boundaries.
Having the pines in so few stands makes those remaining even more vulnerable.
Preston would know, as the idea of saving the pines, sprouted from the devastation of a storm in Dubuque County.
“We had a tornado out at New Wine Park in 2008,” Preston said. “It blew down 33 acres of our timber. So, we planted 2,500 trees in there — we threw some pine in there.”
In so doing, Preston said he was asked if he would be using a local ecotype of the white pine. That question began the effort to save the ones still standing.
“We’re trying to keep this local ecotype that’s grown up in this Driftless Area for centuries, because it has adapted to thrive here,” Flickinger said. “They are going to do better here.”
Hence the rush.
The goal
The county conservation departments of northeast Iowa have joined with the Iowa DNR and the USDA, as well as the Iowa Native Plant Society, the Iowa Woodland Owners and Whitetails Unlimited in an effort to collect seeds from as genetically diverse a sample as they can, and then cultivate them.
“We’re also going to be collecting seed, getting that to the state forestry nursery, so they can grow that local ecotype and make those available to agencies and the public,” Preston said.
Flickinger said there is already a fair amount of interest from landowners.
So, in the past few weeks, crews have begun collecting.
“But the white pine is a tough nut to crack,” Preston said.
Squirreling seeds
Collecting these pine seeds is not as simple as walking out in the woods and collecting a cone.
“You can’t wait for the cone to fall on the ground,” Flickinger said. “There’s probably not going to be any seed left because it’s a wind-dispersed seed. And the lowest branch on some of these 150-feet-tall trees is 100 feet up.”
In Minnesota, the DNR follows red squirrels to find their pine seeds, taking them from their winter stash, according to Preston. But, there are no red squirrels here.
So, those on the DNR team have turned to an ancient weapon: the slingshot. For this, they have gotten help from the USDA Agricultural Resource Station in Ames.
The process begins by launching a line with a weight on one end up and over a small branch where teams on the ground have found cones.
“Once the weight gets over a branch and the weight gets down, you affix this saw chain to it, and bring it over the branch and run it back and forth,” said the research station’s Jeff Carstens.
So far, the crews have collected a small number of cones from a private property in Dubuque County. Those are now at the research station’s lab.
“We’ll extract the seeds out of the cones,” Carstens said. “We will then assess quality and quantity. From there, we can use those numbers to help design a grow-out, which would include a balanced orchard.”
Of course, these are trees, so the project is going to take time — years to get planted trees to produce their own cones.
And the cohort has just gotten started. On Aug. 10, it received the matched grant — $70,000 from the USDA, $70,000 from Iowa DNR — it is using to fund the project. But rescue is on the way.