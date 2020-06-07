Dubuque Community School Board members on Monday, June 8, will consider moving up the start of the 2020-2021 school year to Aug. 14.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road.
District leaders have proposed starting the school year 10 days earlier than originally planned to help make up for lost instructional time this school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move would add six instructional days to the school year.
The first day of school originally had been planned for Aug. 24.
Also on the board's agenda are consideration of Superintendent Stan Rheingans' salary and benefits package, final acceptance of the district's pool replacement project and salary and benefits agreements with several groups of employees.