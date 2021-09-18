LANCASTER, Wis. — Riggs is a workaholic and not cuddly.
He sleeps in a two-car garage and ignores his peers most of the time.
He earns his keep by rooting out drugs, tracking lost people and biting noncompliant suspects for the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
You wouldn’t want to pet him, especially in the presence of his handler, said Deputy Ric Hottenstein, who held fast to the 5-year-old Belgian Malinois dog. Riggs kept jumping on his hind legs and ramming Hottenstein in the side.
“He knows where the toy is, and I’m not going to give it to him right now,” Hottenstein said. “He knows if he starts acting up during a presentation, he gets his toy.”
Hottenstein described Riggs’ job duties and abilities to a group of Grant County residents this week during the second annual Citizens Police Academy.
Thirteen people are participating in the 11-week program overseen by area law enforcement agencies. Lancaster Police Chief Deb Reukauf developed the program in 2017 and 2018 as a research assignment.
The course provides attendees with a foundational knowledge of corrections and introduces them to staff from several law enforcement departments in southwest Wisconsin. Topics include crime scene processing, crash investigations, negotiations, officer wellness and use of force.
Riggs joined the Grant County Sheriff’s Department in 2017 as its K-9.
“He is nothing but work,” Hottenstein said. “He does not like socialization.”
A good K-9 also is not placid.
“You don’t want them thinking that if they leave the leg (of their handlers), they are going to get in trouble,” he said. “You want to be walking along and if, all of a sudden, he smells a pile of narcotics, you want him to jerk your arm off, pulling you over to that.”
Riggs can detect heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.
When he apprehends people, Riggs latches on. Hard.
K-9s often experience greater success when de-escalating situations compared to their human colleagues.
“Everybody knows you’re not going to shoot them. A lot of times, they know you’re not going to tase them,” Hottenstein said. “Nobody wants to be bit by a dog.”
In the event a K-9 is injured, handlers carry special first aid kits, which contain tourniquets, a bite muzzle and hydrogen peroxide to induce vomiting if the dog eats something poisonous.
Lancaster Police Officer Matthew Haverland works with Arrow, a black lab-border collie mix. The dog only is trained to track people and detect narcotics.
When he locates the source of a scent, he sits by the object and wags his tail, anticipating a reward. His favorites are tennis balls and rubber KONG toys.
The Lancaster Police Department anticipates that additional states will legalize marijuana in the coming years, so they will request that Arrow’s successor not be trained to detect the drug.
“Most of the time, you smell that,” Haverland said. “It’s not our biggest concern right now.”
When Arrow retires, Haverland has the option to purchase him for $1. He will do so. Some handlers teach their dogs to track legal substances, such as essential oils, to keep them occupied.
Participants Tom and Bernadette Schaefer, of Lancaster, said they are enjoying the academy, which continues through Nov. 17.
“There is so much negativity against police officers by people who I think are totally uninformed,” Tom said. “I think that if they were to take a course like this, it would change a lot of minds and give them a more positive response to police officers and enforcement personnel.”