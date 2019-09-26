HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — One person was injured when a vehicle rear-ended a semi-tractor trailer Wednesday morning near Hazel Green.
According to a release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, Jamison Clement, 48, of Claremont, Minn., was driving a semi south on U.S. 151 near the Wisconsin welcome center at about 5:40 a.m. Clement’s vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle operated by Jordan Flogel, 28, of Lancaster.
Authorities said Flogel sustained minor injuries and his vehicle was totaled.
Clement was not injured.