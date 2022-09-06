Tate Giesemann is ready to start his second year of advocating for his fellow Iowa students.
As a member of the State of Iowa Youth Advisory Council, the Bellevue High School sophomore works with 20 of his peers to study issues affecting Iowa youth and draft proposals on the subjects, which they present to state legislators.
“From a very young age, I was always interested in government and society in general,” said Tate, 15. “ ... I think this is a great opportunity the state gives youth to let them have their voices heard.”
The council is a nonpartisan group under the Iowa Department of Human Rights. Its members serve two-year terms and can range in age from 14 to 20.
Tate joined the council in the fall of 2021. He said members meet regularly and collaborate to find topics about which they are passionate. They also send out surveys and conduct focus groups and interviews to get feedback from other students on their top priorities.
Then, they write proposals and share their concerns with state lawmakers during a visit to the Capitol during the legislative session.
“We decide our goals, we learn how we can make those goals come true, we present on it, and when we come home from the Capitol, we find out if they listened to us or if we maybe have to try again next year,” Tate said.
Last year, Tate served on the council’s education and environmental committees. On the education committee, he wrote a position statement advocating for innovations to Iowa’s education system, including increased funding for hands-on and project-based learning.
“Education’s always been something that I think is very important because if you don’t have a strong education, your society is not going to be strong as a whole,” he said.
Other position statements written by last year’s council members called for legislation requiring free menstrual products in half of the bathrooms in all public middle and high schools, as well as the implementation of sustainability-related courses in elementary schools.
Abby King, a Dubuque Senior High School graduate and now a sophomore at Drake University, also is in her second year as a member of the advisory council.
Last year, she served on the council’s racial equity and health committees. In addition to connecting with legislators through emails, conversations and committee meetings, she and other members of the racial equity committee produced a podcast addressing common questions about topics such as cultural appropriation vs. appreciation.
As the council’s first meeting for this year approaches, King, 19, is eager to begin reaching out to her peers to learn what new issues they want her to bring before state lawmakers.
“A lot of youth either don’t know how to advocate or they’re too scared to,” she said. “This is like being a role model but also being a person that youth can come to, and I can bring their issues up to other people. I’m trying to make change not just for myself but for all the youth in Iowa.”
