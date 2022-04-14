MONTFORT, Wis. — Grant County authorities investigating a social media complaint about the condition of horses determined that there was no neglect in the case.
Sheriff’s department deputies responded at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday to a residence on Rustic Road 66, outside of Montfort, to investigate claims that horses were being neglected, according to a press release from Sheriff Nate Dreckman.
Dreckman stated in the release that deputies, including a trained humane officer, were accompanied by a veterinarian.
An examination determined that the horses were in good health, with two of the horses older than 25 and showing normal signs of aging and one pony in need of having its hooves trimmed.
“Further investigation showed that the owner had been actively purchasing quality hay for the horses and was at the property every two days feeding the horses,” according to the release.
Investigators determined “that multiple people entered the property without permission” and that people were bringing feed to the horses “without understanding what they should be eating and how much,” according to the release.
The release advises residents who suspect animal neglect to call the sheriff’s department at 608-723-2157 and not take direct action themselves.