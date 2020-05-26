One Dubuque business recently agreed to pay a $500 fine for selling alcohol to a minor, while two will pay $300 for selling tobacco to someone who was underage.
An employee at Walmart Supercenter, 4200 Dodge St., supplied alcohol to an underage person on Nov. 22, according to city documents.
The offense was considered a first-time violation for the business, whose representatives chose the fine rather than a 14-day suspension of their liquor license.
Meanwhile, an employee at Dollar General Store, 605 West Locust St., sold tobacco to underage compliance monitors on Jan. 24. The business agreed to pay a $300 fine.
And an employee at Spencer Gifts inside Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, sold a nicotine-based vapor product to underage compliance monitors on Feb. 7. The business agreed to pay a $300 fine.
Dubuque City Council members recently approved the violation-settlement agreements.