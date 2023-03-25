Tim Conlon knows the quickest route to his work office in the Port of Dubuque, but one factor motivates him to often drive the longer way.
The trains.
While Conlon typically would reach the offices of Conlon Construction Co., of which he is CEO, by driving into the port via East Fifth Street, he and the company’s other employees face the risk of pulling onto the road only to find a train blocking their path and forcing them to wait 10 minutes or even longer.
“Many times, it’s a slow-moving train, and many times, it’s a stopped train,” Conlon said. “I think it’s a difficulty for a lot of people working downtown.”
Instead, Conlon chooses to take the more-inconvenient but less-risky route to work by taking the West Third Street overpass. With the impending merger of two major railroads expected to significantly increase train traffic in Dubuque, he believes many other Conlon employees soon will join him.
“It’s going to put more traffic on Third Street,” Conlon said. “I think it’s going to be a problem.”
After more than a year of review, the federal Surface Transportation Board this month approved Canadian Pacific Railway’s acquisition of Kansas City Southern Railway Co., merging the two into one entity. A press release by Canadian Pacific states the two companies officially will combine on April 14.
The merger will result in the first singe-line rail option spanning Canada, the United States and Mexico and will allow for the movement of a variety of goods, from grain to automotive parts.
For residents of Dubuque, Bellevue and Guttenberg, Iowa, it will mean more trains rolling through their communities. The Surface Transportation Board estimates that the section of railroad running through the three communities would have seen an average of 11.5 trains per day by 2027 without the merger. With the merger, the number of trains increases to nearly 18.
“It’s pretty clear that more train traffic is going to be coming,” said Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh. “It’s something that I think a lot of people are rightly concerned about.”
While local officials are working to offset the impact of the impending increase in train traffic, those solutions are proving both challenging and costly to implement. Cavanagh said Dubuque already is working on several projects ahead of the merger.
One project includes the construction of a pedestrian and vehicle overpass at the 14th Street railroad crossing. The city secured a $2.3 million federal grant to design and engineer the project last year. However, Cavanagh said the city still will need to secure funding for the construction of the overpass itself, which officials hope to secure through federal grants created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The city also is working with Dubuque Metropolitan Area Transportation Study to seek approval from the Federal Railroad Administration to implement “quiet zones” at the city’s railroad crossings, which would prohibit trains from sounding their horns when approaching crossings in the zones.
Chandra Ravada, transportation director for East Central Intergovernmental Association, which facilitates DMATS, said a study is underway to determine the viability of implementing these zones in Dubuque and in other communities in Dubuque County.
However, Ravada said the Federal Railroad Administration likely will require a number of safety improvements at those crossings before quiet zones can be implemented, such as enhancements to crossing gates. The railroad companies whose trains travel over those crossings also would need to agree to those improvements.
“The railroad needs to have those safety improvements so they don’t have to blow their horn without any added risk,” Ravada said.
Like the overpass project, those railroad crossing improvements also would require funding, and Cavanagh said the city is seeking federal grants to fund those crossing enhancements.
Cavanagh said the city and county also are examining the potential safety risks of increased train traffic. At a Dubuque City Council meeting this week, Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger presented the county’s current protocol for preparing and responding to any type of train derailment event.
Berger told council members the increase in train traffic does pose more risk for potential accidents, but he stressed that local officials are doing everything they can to prepare for such an incident.
“If you have more cars going down the highway, you have more chances for an accident,” Berger said. “I think the danger is there with anything, but people use freight and rail because it’s a safe way of transport.”
Officials in Bellevue already face roadblocks in their attempts to acclimate to the impact of the merger. Bellevue City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said the city had asked Canadian Pacific to open up more railroad crossings in the city to avoid traffic congestion created by the increase in trains traveling through the community. However, Skrivseth said those requests were denied.
“Unfortunately, the railroad is very big and powerful,” Skrivseth said. “Trying to work with the railroad has always been more beneficial than going against them.”
When reached by the Telegraph Herald, Canadian Pacific provided the following statement.
“The combination of CP and KCS is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to inject new competition into the rail network and important North-South trade flows,” the statement reads. “It will enable rail transportation services that better meet our customers’ needs and expanding the markets our customers can reach, in the process supporting economic growth and stimulating new, more intense competition against existing rail options.”
