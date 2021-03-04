Dubuque Community Schools leaders will offer their summer reading program free to all first-graders this year to help them catch up on learning lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to make sure that we fill the biggest need first, and first-graders, we know, is our biggest need area at this point, so that’s where we have to go first,” said Cindy Steffens, the district’s executive director of elementary education.
Steffens and other district leaders shared those plans and other ideas to remediate pandemic-related learning loss among elementary school students during a meeting of the school board’s Educational Programs/Policy Committee this week. A similar discussion on efforts aimed at secondary students is planned for next month.
“These kids have been through something unique, so we have to have a unique response,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans told board members.
Steffens shared with board members data on the percentage of students in kindergarten through sixth grade who met benchmarks on the Formative Assessment System for Teachers, or FAST, literacy screener when it was administered this winter. In each grade level, the percentage of students meeting benchmarks fell from the 2019-2020 winter test to the 2020-2021 winter test.
Rheingans noted that those students missed the spring of the 2019-2020 school year due to COVID-19 building closures, in addition to alternating in-person and remote learning days for the first part of the current year and dealing with increased absences and illnesses.
“There’s a lot of things at play,” he said. “We’ll try to figure that out. Most importantly, though, is what’s our response moving forward.”
One of district officials’ more definitive remediation plans is to invite all current first-graders to participate in the Summer Reading Academy, which has historically served young students struggling with reading.
District leaders have said some of the biggest pandemic-related learning gaps are among first-graders, who missed the end of their kindergarten year due to COVID-19 school shutdowns. Indeed, just 41% of first-graders met benchmarks on the winter FAST assessment, the lowest rate among kindergarten through sixth-graders.
Steffens said this year’s Summer Reading Academy will be held on mornings five days per week from July 6 to 30. There also will be one field trip each week on an afternoon, and officials are developing an incentive program to encourage students to attend.
“The key, really, is to get as many of the first-graders into this program as possible,” Rheingans said.
Steffens said district leaders are talking to community partners about possible afternoon programming.
“We know we are going to offer our first-grade students Summer Academy; we’re not sure about afternoons,” she said. “We will work with our partners around that and look at where we’re at as far as the pandemic.”
Steffens also shared with the board members other ideas being discussed to help students catch up, though those plans are not finalized.
One option being explored is to offer “jump-start” days for current kindergarten students spending their entire year learning online before they start first grade in the fall. Students could attend those sessions and learn school routines such as lunch and playground rules.
“We want to make sure they go in feeling confident that they can do this in their school as a first-grader,” Steffens said.
Officials also are exploring the possibility of offering some kind of virtual learning over the summer for current second- through fifth-graders. That could give students opportunities to reinforce skills and touch base with teachers and could be structured to give students the flexibility to work on their own time.
School board members had mixed responses to the idea of an online learning program. Rheingans noted that such an offering, if officials proceed with it, would be one step of many over the coming years to help students catch up.
“It’s making lots of different opportunities available to our consumers, to our parents and our students, so that they can plug in as needed,” he said.