News in your town

New canoe, kayak access point installed on Maquoketa River

Laptop shortage means Dubuque Community Schools still waiting on 1,200

1 person hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

On mask mandate, most of Dubuque County supervisors appear still opposed

Southwest Health paramedics authorized for upgraded level of care

51 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; related deaths in Delaware, Grant counties

Dubuque woman sentenced for possession of meth with intent to deliver

Flexsteel reports quarterly net income of $3.9 million, considering 'strategic investments'

Diamond Jo parent company returns to profitability in 3rd quarter

Ask the TH: What's Dubuque's tallest building? What's wrong with Monticello message board?

State grants help local school district connect students to fresh produce

University of Wisconsin-Platteville raises more than $141,000

Jo Daviess County group's webinar to feature documentary by Dubuque native

Grant County sheriff named to Wisconsin task force on racial disparities

Flexsteel reports quarterly net income of $3.9 million, considering 'strategic investments'

Diamond Jo parent company returns to profitability in 3rd quarter

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

During debate, Kind, Van Orden discuss COVID-19, race relations, policing

Grant County sheriff named to Wisconsin task force on racial disparities

44 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Dubuque woman sentenced for possession of meth with intent to deliver

Dubuque Community Schools reports 15 COVID-19 cases

Clarification

Dyersville to host 25 weeks of youth baseball tournaments in 2021

Virtual sessions coming to educate community on political process

Clarke student group seeks donations of used assistive devices for shipment overseas

Greenfield lauds farmers' entrepreneurship during campaign stop in Maquoketa

PDC lands $1.4 million federal grant for work in business park

Authorities: Man drives over police officer's toe in Dubuque

72 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 26 more in Jackson County

Election preview, Illinois' 17th Congressional District: Incumbent Bustos brings experience, influence to office

Election preview, Illinois' 17th Congressional District: Challenger King wants to work across aisle, create jobs

Local law enforcement reports

Forum planned for Dubuque County candidates

Improved outlook: City of Dubuque revenue shortfall reduced by $3 million

Productive year for Dubuque County conservation projects

Biz Buzz: Coffee shop opens new location; new Central Avenue shop; Dubuque entrepreneur grows business

Recent sentencing, deferred judgments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County

Authorities: Man drives over police officer's toe in Dubuque

Greenfield lauds farmers' entrepreneurship during campaign stop in Maquoketa

80 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 27 in Jackson County in 24 hours

Forum planned for Dubuque County candidates