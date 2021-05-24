A teen was sentenced to two to five years of probation after Dubuque police said he was in a stolen vehicle, possessed a stolen gun and property taken in four armed robberies in the Chicago area.
Bernard A. Person II, 18, of Waukon, Iowa, was sentenced recently in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after entering an Alford plea to charges of carrying weapons and first-degree theft. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
As part of a plea deal, charges of second-degree theft and trafficking in stolen weapons were dismissed.
Person must reside in a residential facility for up to one year during his probation.
Court documents state that Dubuque police were contacted by authorities in Oak Park, Ill., on Oct. 21 about four gunpoint robberies there two days earlier. One of the stolen cellphones “was ‘pinging’ in the Dubuque area.”
That afternoon, police spotted a stolen vehicle driven by Person, with Jeremiah Collins, 17, of Chicago, as a passenger, but it sped away. The teens were found nearby after the car was found unoccupied, documents state.
Police reported finding a stolen gun that the teens put under a porch. Officers also said the teens had credit and debit cards from the Oak Park robberies.
Collins was sentenced to seven years of probation in April on charges of carrying weapons and first-degree theft. However, documents state that he is appealing his sentence to the Iowa Supreme Court.