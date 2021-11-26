For years, Wendy Mahr's work schedule as a certified nursing assistant kept her from participating in the yearly Black Friday shopping rush.
This year, however, a recent career change left the Lancaster, Wis. resident with a free Black Friday morning. She made the most of it, arriving at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque at 3 a.m. today.
"It's about the rush, the thrill, getting up early and spending time with family," Mahr said.
After a somewhat subdued Black Friday in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of cars filled the mall's parking lot this morning, and shoppers powered through the stores in search of deals.
Marketing Director Khi Shireman said the mall was "definitely busier" than last year. She described Black Friday as a holiday tradition for many people.
"You can get up after a long day of eating and lounge around with people you love and get items that you love to shop for," she said.
The mall offered a "swag bag" for the first 100 customers in line when the doors opened at 6 a.m.
Mahr was the lucky recipient of one such bag, which included coupons, jewelry and personal care products. Her bag also included a green Santa hat emblazoned with the words "Kennedy Mall," which perched proudly on Mahr's head as she examined her purchases.
By 7:30 a.m., she had visited J.C. Penney, Finish Line and GameStop, where she snagged a Nintendo Switch for her son Kyron, 11.
Kyron was enjoying his first Black Friday experience.
"I got like four hours of sleep," he said.
On a nearby bench, Haylen Scott, 16, and Taylor Broshous, 18, sat down for a shopping break.
The pair traveled from Stockton, Ill. with their moms, arriving around 6 a.m. but forgoing the swag bags in an effort to start snapping up sales immediately.
"We were in line, but, man, that line was long, so we just started shopping," Taylor said.
She and Haylen were surrounded by bags from Spencer's, Rue 21, GameStop and Dick's Sporting Goods.
"I like shopping in general, and this is just a great time when everything's cheaper than normal," Haylen said.
The return of Black Friday crowds is expected to be the start of a strong holiday shopping season, according to Joe Bell, Cafaro Co. communications director. Carafo Co. owns and manages Kennedy Mall.
"By all indications, there’s a great pent-up demand among people to get out there and actually shop,” Bell said.
While the pandemic might not have dampened consumer spirit this November, Bell said some COVID-19-related changes are likely to persist.
Hoping to limit crowds of shoppers in 2020, many retailers spread out sales across the holiday season and did not open on Thanksgiving. Many continued that trend this year.
"(The pandemic) essentially has killed this whole idea of opening on Thanksgiving, and I don’t know if it’s ever going to come back,” Bell said.