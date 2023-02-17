Ed Shaughnessy in Dubuque
In 1998, Dubuque Senior High School junior John Knefel (left) takes a few pointers from drummer Ed Shaughnessy (who played on the “Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” for many years) during a practice session in Dubuque.

 Dave Kettering, Telegraph Herald file

A celebrated jazz musician shared his musical knowledge with local students 25 years ago in Dubuque.

Ed Shaughnessy held jazz workshops in February 1998 in Dubuque.

