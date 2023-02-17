A celebrated jazz musician shared his musical knowledge with local students 25 years ago in Dubuque.
Ed Shaughnessy held jazz workshops in February 1998 in Dubuque.
Long associated with Doc Severinsen and The Tonight Show Band on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” Shaughnessy also played with jazz musicians Roy Eldridge, Charles Mingus and Horace Silver, among others.
Shaughnessy died in 2013 at the age of 84.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on his Dubuque visit in its Feb. 27, 1998, edition.
SHAUGHNESSY DRUMS TECHNIQUE INTO STUDENTS
If there was one thing that Ed Shaughnessy tried to drum into their heads, it was that he was there to help.
“The idea of this is we are not grading. We’re trying to help. This is helping, not judging. I’ve been at this game a while,” said the drummer, who played 25 years with The Tonight Show Band.
During Jazz Spectacular workshops at the Grand Opera House on Thursday afternoon, Shaughnessy listened to students play for a few bars and told them how to play better.
Then, they did what he suggested, and they did sound better.
“You can tell he knows what he is talking about. He’s done it many times before,” said drummer Mark Sulzer, a Hempstead High School senior.
Sulzer asked for Shaughnessy’s autograph after the critique session, and Shaughnessy said sure.
Unfailingly polite, Shaughnessy asked students their first names and used them when he asked them to try playing differently.
Any criticism was prefaced with, “Don’t take this as hurtful. If I don’t tell you something to improve, there’s no use of me coming from California,” Shaughnessy said.
“The main thing in jazz playing is the how is more important than the what,” Shaughnessy said.
While he listened, his long fingers drummed quietly.
“Generally, this is sounding pretty good,” Shaughnessy said after a high school combo played. “I commend you guys. You’re listening to each other. I give you 80% good. That’s high. You’ve got a good pulse going.”
To drummer Ben Schoofs, a senior from Dubuque Senior High School, Shaughnessy said “now, try digging in a little more. Make it a little more defined.”
Last year, Shaughnessy read an article in a trade journal about the Caboose, a Dubuque Community School District jazz ensemble that Deb Stevens founded for fourth- through sixth-graders that focuses on improvisation.
“I was really impressed that she was trying to teach this kind of music to such young kids,” Shaughnessy said. “People don’t usually do that. So, I called and asked if there was any way I could help out.”
He waived his fee. “I don’t want to sound like I walk on water. Frankly, I work for a fee most of the time.”
Their teachers call Shaughnessy a jazz icon, and high school, junior high and elementary students knew they had an expert giving them advice.
“I think it’s good to hear other people’s comments besides your teacher’s,” said Toni Hornung, an eighth-grader at Washington Junior High.
