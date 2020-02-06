GALENA, Ill. — A Galena native has been selected to lead the city’s public schools.
Tim Vincent, director of curriculum and instruction for the DeKalb school district, will start as Galena’s new superintendent on July 1, district officials announced Wednesday morning. He will be paid a salary of $140,000.
“I’m just thrilled for the opportunity,” Vincent said in a phone interview. “I am aware of the hard work ahead, and I am ready to embrace that. I’m on cloud nine right now, and I can’t imagine coming down any time soon.”
Vincent has worked in the DeKalb district since 2004, progressing from a science and math teacher to assistant principal. He served as a principal before taking his current position, according to a press release.
“I feel like I’ve had a lot of different experiences in the past few years in curriculum, in human resources, in leadership and finance, and I feel like I’m ready to step into a district in which I wear several of those hats,” Vincent said.
Vincent is a 1998 graduate of Galena High School. Vincent, who helped lead Galena to the 1997 Illinois Class 1A state football title, went on to win all-conference honors as an offensive lineman at Northern Illinois University. An undrafted free agent, Vincent was cut by the Chicago Bears at the end of training camp in 2003.
Since then, Vincent has worked to distinguish himself as an educator.
“I’ve really worked hard to be more than an athlete, and I really feel like I’m even more so proud of my accomplishments as an educator,” he said.
Vincent said his longtime connections to Galena mean that he intends to stay with the district for the long haul.
“We’re not going anywhere,” Vincent said. “This is something we see as a long-term fit.”
He will permanently fill a vacancy created when Greg Herbst resigned in November.
Vincent said his first goal in Galena is to listen to the perspectives of district stakeholders and try to understand their perspectives. He said he has had a positive relationship with the teachers union in DeKalb.
“I think that my track record of listening to their concerns and asking for their input is something that I will bring to Galena,” Vincent said.
School board President Chuck Korte said board members saw in Vincent a man with knowledge of the community and an outstanding record as an educator.
“He’s a hard worker ... and he’s a great communicator,” Korte said. “I think most anybody that knows him is aware that he could make friends very easily, and I think that will be very good for our district.”
Korte coached Vincent when he was on the Galena football team. However, board members focused in on Vincent’s accomplishments as an educator and qualifications in hiring him.
“What we tried to do was just take everything off the board except for his resume and his recommendations and then the two interviews that we had with him, and that was the main thing,” Korte said.