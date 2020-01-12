Dubuque council sets date for vote on Five Flags expansion
Dubuque voters are expected to head to the polls in September, rather than in March, to weigh in on the future of the city’s Five Flags Center after two years of study and debate.
City Council members voted, 6-1, on Monday night to move forward with a Sept. 8 vote on a proposed $75 million expansion of the city-owned civic center. A vote on March 3 previously had been suggested.
For a March special election, the ballot language would have to be finalized by Jan. 17. Council members said Monday that they felt that a March election would not allow enough time to educate voters and for supporters and detractors to share their messages.
“This timeline does not allow for the type of robust discussion our entire community needs to have on a project with a price tag this large,” said Council Member Brad Cavanagh during his first meeting, echoing the comments of fellow newcomer Laura Roussell and veteran Council Member Ric Jones.
The expansion across West Fifth Street would increase the arena’s capacity from 4,000 seats to more than 6,400 seats. Increased seating and rigging height could attract higher-profile entertainment acts and increase attendance, according to city-hired consultants.
The project also would include the installation of eight suites, with the potential to generate more revenue to drop the annual taxpayer operating subsidy from more than $900,000 to about $350,000.
City Council Member Brett Shaw, while supportive of pushing back the date of the election, cast the lone vote against the measure Monday.
Dubuque Community Schools’ new pool set to make a splash
Dubuque Community Schools’ new swimming pool is days away from hosting its first swimmers.
Work on the $9.5 million district aquatic center is nearing completion. On Monday afternoon, workers put finishing touches on the addition housing the pool at Hempstead High School.
The eight-lane pool measures 121 feet by 75 feet and features a movable bulkhead that officials can adjust to allow multiple teams to practice at once.
Bleachers set above the pool can seat 329 people, and district officials plan to add more bleachers along the back wall to seat another 83. The structure also includes a classroom space designed to accommodate swimmers, a new digital scoreboard, restrooms and other accommodations.
With a bigger pool, the district will be able to host larger conference meets, and more students will be able to practice right after school, said Joe Maloney, the district’s director of activities and athletics.
“For our high school student-athletes, it’s nice if we can have those practices as close to the end of the school day as possible,” he said.
The new vessel holds more than three times as much water as the old pool at Hempstead. That vessel has been filled in, and district officials still are determining how they will use the space.
Dubuque airport passenger count drops in 2019
Passenger counts for commercial flights at Dubuque Regional Airport fell for the second year in a row in 2019.
The 2% drop in enplanements comes at a time when airport and business officials are attempting to lure another carrier to the market. But local officials said the drop largely can be attributed to factors beyond their control.
A brutal winter in early 2019 caused increased weather-related cancellations across the Midwest. And the global grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max jets after a pair of deadly crashes had a ripple effect across the entire industry, forcing airlines to adjust fleets and schedules to make up for out-of-service planes and delayed orders for new planes. That required air carriers to shuffle aircraft — including regional jets serving smaller- and medium-sized markets such as Dubuque — to larger routes.
About 760 fewer passengers boarded commercial flights at the Dubuque airport in 2019 compared to the previous year, according to figures from the facility. The annual total of 36,592 was 2% lower than the 37,351 in 2018, which itself represented a 4.3% decrease from 2017.
Authorities: Murderer tried to kill Boscobel prison guard
BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Authorities said that a twice-convicted murderer housed in a Grant County prison tried to kill a correctional officer this past week by stabbing him in the neck with a shank.
The prison guard is the fourth person who the inmate has tried to kill since he was incarcerated, according to court records.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department released information Monday on the latest attack, which occurred just before 9 a.m. Monday at the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility in Boscobel.
Dexter L. Ewing, 47, tried to kill a correctional officer, 42, by stabbing him in the neck with the shank, or “homemade edge weapon,” according to a press release. The victim and another correctional officer were able to disarm Ewing before he could cause “serious injury.”
As flu season ramps up, most area residents Not vaccinatedAs the tri-state area enters the thick of flu season, the majority of area residents have not received a vaccine for the virus, according to public health officials.
Officials in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin are reporting widespread flu activity at the beginning of 2020, a trend that can be observed in the vast majority of U.S. states.
But in eastern Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, only 31% to 42.5% of residents have received flu shots so far this season. Data for residents of northwest Illinois weren’t available Friday.
State and local officials say there are several reasons most people don’t receive flu vaccines. However, the goal is to get as many people as possible vaccinated.
“We know that the vaccine can help protect you against flu, and if you do get flu, can help make it less severe,” said Caitlin Pedati, state epidemiologist and public health medical director for the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Publishing company cutting 28 jobs at Dubuque facility
A major educational publishing company on Wednesday announced the elimination of nearly 30 positions at its Dubuque facility.
Twenty-eight employees at McGraw-Hill Higher Education, 501 Bell St., were notified of the job cuts, according to Tyler Reed, senior director of communications for the company.
That represents about 10% of the Dubuque workforce, Reed said. While job cuts are occurring at other McGraw-Hill locations nationwide, Reed declined to provide overall figures.
McGraw-Hill is one of the three largest publishers of educational materials in the country.
Miller marks milestone
Saturday marked a major milestone for Tom Miller, a Dubuque native serving as Iowa’s attorney general. It was his 13,520th day in office, making Miller the longest-serving state attorney general in U.S. history.
He surpassed a record set by Frank J. Kelley, who served as Michigan’s attorney general from December 1961 to January 1999. Miller, 75, has held the office for more than 37 years.
Miller still carries with him some lessons from his earliest days in Dubuque, he said. In particular, he recalls his time at St. Columbkille Elementary School, Wahlert Catholic High School and Loras College.
“They helped me discover things about life and enormous values that have stuck,” said Miller, a Democrat. “Each place, the spirit of doing the right thing and doing what you believe in (and) treating people right.”
He also said he might not have ever sought elected office if he was reared elsewhere.
“Dubuque was also where, for better or worse, I caught the bug for politics and public service,” Miller said.