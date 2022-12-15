Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Authorities are investigating a report of the theft of $65,000 worth of items from a farm building south of Dubuque.
The items included a $10,000 forklift and $30,000 worth of tools, according to Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
They were reportedly taken at about 11:40 a.m. Friday from a farm building on Weber Road.
“It’s an active investigation, and we are following up on some leads that include watching traffic camera footage,” said Chief Deputy Dave Riniker.
